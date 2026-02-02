Blizzard QA testers reach agreement with Microsoft, ratify new union contract

Unionized Blizzard QA testers have ratified a contract for better working terms, with Microsoft agreeing to a 3-year contract deal with protections.

Microsoft and unionized Blizzard QA testers have reached an agreement, ratifying a new 3-year union contract.

The efforts of the video game industry's slow move towards unionization are starting to pay off, with unionized developers being able to secure actionable changes in the workplace. The CWA today reports that Blizzard's unionized QA developers have reached an agreement with Microsoft, securing and ratifying a 3-year union contract with Microsoft.

As part of the contract, workers receive protections against AI and crunch, a guarantee track for gainful wage increases, and making sure the developers names show in the games that they help test at Blizzard--among others.

The three-year union contract includes: Guaranteed wage increases for the duration of the contract;

Enhanced regulations around the usage of AI and generative AI in the workplace, ensuring that AI supports, not replaces or harms, workers;

Protections on fair crediting and name recognition on shipped video games;

Reasonable disability accommodations without discrimination or retaliation;

Provides protection to immigrant workers from unfair discipline and loss of seniority while streamlining legal verification;

Restrictions on mandatory "crunch time" or excessive overtime hours.

"By forming a unified bargaining voice, our members strengthened their ability to secure meaningful improvements for everyone in their roles. Video game workers continue to set the pace for what organizing and collective bargaining can achieve in 2026 and beyond," said CWA Local 6215 President Ron Swaggerty.

As per the Communication Workers of America, Microsoft has reached three union contract agreements: