Diablo IV PC requirements demand 32GB of RAM and RTX 3080 GPU for 4K gaming

If you want to play at 4K resolution with max details, you'll need a beefy gaming PC - but the good news is the requirements are easier going elsewhere.

If you want to run Diablo IV at 4K resolution on the highest settings, you'll need quite the gaming PC - but the good news is that the system requirements are far more forgiving lower down the resolution food chain.

The headline spec for 4K at Ultra graphics details running at a fluid 60 frames per second (fps) demands 32GB of system RAM and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 on the graphics card front, or an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. (Of course, if you want DLSS 3 to speed up those frame rates, you'll need an RTX 4000 GPU).

That's a pretty steep hill to climb, particularly as not all that many folks have pushed out the boat to 32GB of RAM just yet. (Granted, the percentage is climbing going by the latest Steam hardware survey, but still, only 23.5% of gamers have 32GB of system memory or more, with most still on 16GB).

Still, if you want to run a modern game at 4K settings with ultra details, there will always be a price to pay. (We recently saw another game, Firmament, from the developer of Myst, also demand 32GB as a recommended spec - so this is something we're going to have to get more used to going forward).

The good news here is that the other recommended specs - all of which stipulate 60 fps, save for the minimum requirement that's set at 30 fps - are much easier going.

For the minimum spec, you just need 8GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 graphics card. Don't forget that you can always try your PC out with the game, if you haven't already, in the beta server slam test come May 12.

Let's have a look at the specs as detailed by Blizzard in full, from the minimum spec to 4K:

Minimum Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, low graphics settings, and 30fps

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Medium Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, medium graphics settings, and 60fps

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

High Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, high graphics settings, and 60fps

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Ultra 4K Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 4K resolution, ultra graphics settings, and 60fps