Blizzard wants you to help slam its Diablo IV servers in second beta test

Blizzard wants to make sure Diablo IV's launch goes as smoothly as possible, so they're holding a second beta that will massively stress test the servers.

Would-be nephalem have a chance to enter Sanctuary once more in the second and final Diablo IV test build.

Can't wait to slay more demons and snap up awesome loot? Or maybe just blast enemies with the Necro's OP skills? We're right there with you. Luckily Blizzard has announced the Diablo IV server slam event from May 12-14, which will offer access to both console and PC players over the 3-day period. The event is free, and does not require players to have pre-ordered Diablo IV.

All progress from the previous closed and open beta tests will not carry over. The server slam wipes the slate clean and you start from scratch, but you can access all five classes. There's an added bonus that neither Xbox LIVE nor PlayStation Plus is required to play the server slam on consoles.

"From May 12, 12 p.m.-May 14, 12 p.m. PDT, everyone can come to Sanctuary's defense on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4-along with couch co-op for consoles and cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms-against the armies of the Burning Hells to help us test the durability of our servers," Blizzard said in the announcement.

Gamers can download the server slam building starting May 10, and if you already have the beta installed, you'll just get an update for that particular build.

Check below for more info on the rewards you can get for playing the server slam event: