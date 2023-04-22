All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Blizzard wants you to help slam its Diablo IV servers in second beta test

Blizzard wants to make sure Diablo IV's launch goes as smoothly as possible, so they're holding a second beta that will massively stress test the servers.

Published
1 minute & 24 seconds read time

Would-be nephalem have a chance to enter Sanctuary once more in the second and final Diablo IV test build.

Can't wait to slay more demons and snap up awesome loot? Or maybe just blast enemies with the Necro's OP skills? We're right there with you. Luckily Blizzard has announced the Diablo IV server slam event from May 12-14, which will offer access to both console and PC players over the 3-day period. The event is free, and does not require players to have pre-ordered Diablo IV.

All progress from the previous closed and open beta tests will not carry over. The server slam wipes the slate clean and you start from scratch, but you can access all five classes. There's an added bonus that neither Xbox LIVE nor PlayStation Plus is required to play the server slam on consoles.

"From May 12, 12 p.m.-May 14, 12 p.m. PDT, everyone can come to Sanctuary's defense on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4-along with couch co-op for consoles and cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms-against the armies of the Burning Hells to help us test the durability of our servers," Blizzard said in the announcement.

Gamers can download the server slam building starting May 10, and if you already have the beta installed, you'll just get an update for that particular build.

Check below for more info on the rewards you can get for playing the server slam event:

Server Slam offers one more chance to earn rewards like the much beloved Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic, plus the new Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy**.Earn all four rewards during Server Slam, and receive them once Diablo IV launches:

  1. Initial Casualty Title: earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.
  2. Early Voyager Title: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.
  3. Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.
  4. NEW Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy**: earned by defeating Ashava with one Level 20 character.

NEWS SOURCE:news.blizzard.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

