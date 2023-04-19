New adventure game from developer of Myst has a recommended PC spec of 32GB RAM

That's stupidly steep for an adventure game, right? Well, the developer does offer up an explanation for the big ask on the system RAM front.

What's that - your gaming PC doesn't have 32GB of RAM? In that case, you don't qualify for the recommended spec for Firmament, an adventure game from Cyan, the folks who brought us Myst (way back in the, er, Mysts of time).

The adventure game puzzler (yes, it looks very Myst-like) has just had its PC hardware requirements aired, with that eye-catching demand for 32GB of system memory, at least in the recommended spec - albeit with a caveat.

Firmament's recommended spec calls for an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X (or better), 32GB of RAM, and either an AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card.

For the minimum spec, you're looking at a more reasonable 16GB of RAM, with the CPU required being an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, and the GPU called for is an AMD Radeon RX 5700XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070.

So, what's that caveat we mentioned? Well, there's a reason for the heavy ask for RAM in terms of the recommended requirements, as developer Cyan explained to PC Gamer.

Namely that Firmament is visually demanding and that's particularly true if playing in VR (yes, this is a game you can enjoy with a VR headset), or with the graphics settings turned up (or indeed both).

PC Gamer tells us that Cyan said that it wanted to:

"Make sure that folks know going in what specs we recommend to enable them to play the game at higher settings by default (and at a high framerate) at higher resolutions or in VR."

We're assured by the developer that the game will perform "just fine" on a PC with 16GB of RAM. Cyan goes on to say that it just "wanted to set the mark for a guaranteed visually good and fast-loading experience on Windows," hence pushing on the ask with system RAM.

It's a slightly confusing clarification, to be honest, and we can't help but think that maybe Cyan should have split the hardware requirements into three - minimum, recommended, and recommended for VR/high quality.

Still, you get the gist of it - 32GB is by no means a must, but it's a good idea if you're hoping to really push things with the visuals, or you're going the VR route.

Firmament is set to launch come May 18 and has been developed as a Kickstarter project.