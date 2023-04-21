All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

AMD RX 580 GPUs are now being used as... keychains?

If you want a novelty keychain, and fancy a GPU theme, maybe someone will start making these outside of China - but we wouldn't bank on it.

AMD RX 580 GPUs are now being used as... keychains?
Published
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

AMD Radeon RX 580 GPUs are finding a new use, with the graphics chips being made into keychains, as seen over in China.

These novelty keychains consist of a GPU and a pair of memory modules on a PCB, although they look like rather chunky and impractical keychains, it has to be said.

As spotted by Olrak on Twitter, the keychains are being sold on a second-hand site in China, with a few of them on offer (apparently only one is left up for grabs now, though).

If you think this is a big waste of an RX 580, which remains a decent graphics card even today (as an entry-level 1080p option), then don't fret - these obviously aren't working chips, but rather ones that have died. Possibly ex-mining stock that has been run day and night, eventually giving up the ghost.

So, you might as well do something creative with them, although a keychain, as mentioned, does seem a bit of a stretch - quite literally, as it's not like this will fit in your pocket particularly comfortably.

The keychains are going at around $5 each, so they definitely won't blow a hole in your wallet - but they may just tear a hole in your trouser pocket if you're not careful (not really, as the board edges have been rounded-off, as you might expect).

While you can't get yourself a Polaris keychain outside of China - not yet, anyway - there is, of course, a fair old market on auction sites for novelty RAM or CPU keychains in the US. Check out eBay for an array of options ranging from super-cheap to vintage Pentium CPUs that are surprisingly costly, actually.

Buy at Amazon

AISURIX Radeon RX 580 Graphic Cards

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$119.98
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/21/2023 at 11:18 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:h5.m.goofish.com, twitter.com, videocardz.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.