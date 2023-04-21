AMD RX 580 GPUs are now being used as... keychains?

If you want a novelty keychain, and fancy a GPU theme, maybe someone will start making these outside of China - but we wouldn't bank on it.

AMD Radeon RX 580 GPUs are finding a new use, with the graphics chips being made into keychains, as seen over in China.

These novelty keychains consist of a GPU and a pair of memory modules on a PCB, although they look like rather chunky and impractical keychains, it has to be said.

As spotted by Olrak on Twitter, the keychains are being sold on a second-hand site in China, with a few of them on offer (apparently only one is left up for grabs now, though).

If you think this is a big waste of an RX 580, which remains a decent graphics card even today (as an entry-level 1080p option), then don't fret - these obviously aren't working chips, but rather ones that have died. Possibly ex-mining stock that has been run day and night, eventually giving up the ghost.

So, you might as well do something creative with them, although a keychain, as mentioned, does seem a bit of a stretch - quite literally, as it's not like this will fit in your pocket particularly comfortably.

The keychains are going at around $5 each, so they definitely won't blow a hole in your wallet - but they may just tear a hole in your trouser pocket if you're not careful (not really, as the board edges have been rounded-off, as you might expect).

While you can't get yourself a Polaris keychain outside of China - not yet, anyway - there is, of course, a fair old market on auction sites for novelty RAM or CPU keychains in the US. Check out eBay for an array of options ranging from super-cheap to vintage Pentium CPUs that are surprisingly costly, actually.