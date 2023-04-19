All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Big changes are coming to Netflix in the United States

Netflix says it's going to stop sending plastic discs out in the mail after 25 years, while password sharing is going to have to end in the United States.

Big changes are coming to Netflix in the United States
Published
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

Streaming video and now gaming service Netflix has announced that it's making some changes, starting with the fact that it will no longer send out plastic discs anymore.

Netflix might be the name on everyone's lips when it comes to streaming their favorite shows and movies in 2023, but back in the day, it was a company that posted DVDs out in the mail. For 25 years Netflix has sent people DVDs in the mail, but it says it's going to send its last ones on September 29, 2023.

Big changes are coming to Netflix in the United States 02
Open Gallery 2

The news came as part of the company's quarter shareholders' notes which included the news that the DVD.com website will be wound down. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, also shared the news in a blog post on the Netflix website.

Also found in that shareholder note was confirmation that Netflix is about to start charging password sharers in the United States. People have been sharing Netflix passwords with friends and family for years, but the company has been trialing a new policy in countries including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. The trial saw users told that if they wanted to continue sharing passwords with people who don't live in their homes they'll have to pay. Netflix uses things like device IDs and IP addresses to work out who's who.

The feature is now apparently going to expand to more countries in the second quarter of 2023 which means it will be happening soon. Netflix hasn't said which countries will be coming on board, but it did confirm that the United States is one of them.

Buy at Amazon

Game of Thrones Complete Series DVD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$74.18
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/19/2023 at 2:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:s22.q4cdn.com, about.netflix.com, netflix.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.