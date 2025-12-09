WB Games may not have been valued in deal model for Netflix's $82.7 billion Warner Bros. bid

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters indicates that the company may not have assigned valuation to WB Games because it is 'minor in the grand scheme of things'

WB Games, an interactive segment that recently generated over $1 billion in sales with Hogwarts Legacy, apparently was not included in Netflix's valuation of Warner Bros.'s studios & streaming business.

Netflix wants to buy Warner Bros.'s most valuable parts for $82.7 billion. The streamer is interested in WB's studios & streaming business, which includes HBO, HBO Max, catalog TV shows and film, the studio in Burbank, and the interactive entertainment division WB Games responsible for numerous platinum-selling games.

Interestingly enough, it now appears that Netflix may not have included WB Games in its $82.7 billion deal model; when companies want to make an acquisition, they put together what's called a deal model, or an in-depth brief that puts a value on the business that they want to buy. Now at this year's UBS Global conference, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters seems to indicate that Netflix didn't assign a value to WB Games when putting together its deal model for WB's studios & streaming business.

WB Games is responsible for some top-selling video games, including Hogwarts Legacy, which is one of the only games to beat Call of Duty sales in the United States for any given year, as well as the highly popular Mortal Kombat series, which has sold over 100 million units across its lifetime.

Below we have a quick copy of the exchange about WB Games, as per the event's transcript.

Do note the final point about how WB Games content could also be used in a similar fashion to how Netflix currently uses its IPs for gaming experiences on the service, e.g. more smaller-scale linear micro-games.

It's hard to determine exactly whether or not Peters is referring to the value of WB Games as a whole, or the value that could come from any sort of cross-synergies or IP acceleration/enhancement from WB Games as a result of the deal.