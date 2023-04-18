All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Google's Pixel 7a won't mean the death of the Pixel 6a, report claims

Google's Pixel 7a is coming but unlike previous releases, Google isn't expected to kill off the previous mid-range phone to make space for it in the lineup.

Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

With Google now expected to announce the Pixel 7a at its Google I/O developer event on May 10 we're starting to see more rumors about what that will actually entail including what it will mean for the current Pixel 6a.

Normally, when Google releases a new version of the Pixel it immediately discontinues the current model. That's what happened with the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a, but a new report suggests that won't be the case this time around.

That's according to leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser who shared some details about the as-yet-unannounced mid-range phone. According to him, Google will not only announce the Pixel 7a during that May 10 event but it will also make it available to buy immediately following that event. There won't be any pre-order windows or anything, he says, which is worth noting if you're keen to pick yourself up a new phone.

The Pixel 7a will apparently be offered in Charcoal, Snow, Sea (light blue), and Coral. The last one will only be available to buyers who pick their new phone up via the Google Store, however. That's the color that we think we'd choose, just FYI.

But perhaps most interesting is the news that the Pixel 6a will not be discontinued. Prosser's tweet was followed by pricing information leaked by 9to5Google, with a $50 increase over the Pixel 6a suggesting that buyers will need to pay more than was previously the case. The Pixel 7a will start at $499, we're told.

That would not only mean that Google can charge more for the new Pixel than the old one, but it also leaves a bit of wiggle room for Google to also sell the Pixel 6a at a slightly lower price point as well. We don't know what that price point will be, but a Pixel 7a selling for $499 does suggest there could be a space for a $399 Pixel 6a just beneath it in the lineup.

As for why the Pixel 7a is increasing in cost, that's likely down to the main camera's 64-megapixel upgrade as well as the Tensor G2 chip that'll power the whole thing.

The Pixel 7a isn't the only phone that will be announced during the Google I/O event of course. We've been told to expect the Pixel Fold to finally debut, while the Pixel Tablet is also expected to be properly unveiled alongside who-knows-what-else Google might have up its sleeve.

The Google I/O event will kick off on May 10 and the opening keynote will be streamed live online.

NEWS SOURCES:9to5google.com, smartprix.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

