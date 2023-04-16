Final Fantasy XVI playable demo coming to PS5 in June, save data carries over

Square Enix plans to release a playable gameplay demo trial for Final Fantasy XV about two weeks before the game launches, and save data will carry over.

Yoshi-P officially confirms that PS5 players will receive a playable Final Fantasy XVI trial demo shortly before the game launches in June.

Hailed as the first true action-based Final Fantasy (I guess Square Enix forgot about FFXV and even FF Type-O), Final Fantasy XVI makes lofty promises of explosive hack-and-slash Devil May Cry-style combat alongside unique customizations and strategic execution. We've actually seen quite a bit of FFXVI footage over the past few weeks, but there's still some questions on how the game will actually play.

Luckily, PlayStation 5 gamers will be able to try the game out before they buy. In a recent interview with Famitsu, Yoshi-P announces that FFXVI will get a playable gameplay demo trial about two weeks before the game launches. Considering FFXVI releases on June 22, we could see the demo roll out as early as June 8.

Yoshi-P also confirms that all saved data from the demo trial will carry over into the main game. The demo is currently planned to take place in the first opening chapters of the game, however Yoshi-P says that the team could change things up and toss players in media res and take place during a more advanced sequence of the game where players are higher levels.

Based on what the devs have said in the interview, the gameplay trial should be free for all PS5 users. It's worth noting that FFXV had two gameplay demos, the first, Episode Duscae, features a unique combat battle system that was not included in the final game.

That probably won't be the case with FFXVI, whose demo appears to be based on the final game.

Here's what Yoshi-P said in the interview: