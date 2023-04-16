All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Final Fantasy XVI's Ifrit seen dealing 2 million damage in epic monster battle

Final Fantasy XVI promises outrageous action-packed combat, especially with its new eikon battles that channel larger-than-life kaiju monster battles.

Final Fantasy XVI's Ifrit seen dealing 2 million damage in epic monster battle
Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

Final Fantasy XVI promises to deliver epic, larger-than-life monster battles with outrageous damage output.

There's a lot to like in the recent Final Fantasy XVI State of Play gameplay stream. Square Enix has made it clear that FFXVI will spin a tale of medieval sword-and-board fantasy complete with dazzling locales, explosive combat, and some of the most chaotic boss battles in the history of the franchise.

These battles will pit two massive fantasy beasts against one another in some of the most flashy arcade action we've seen from the series. These eikons (summons in FFVII, Guardian Forces s from Final Fantasy VIII, aeons in FFX, etc.) are hulking monstrosities that hearken back to the glory days of kaiju films--gigantic Japanese creatures that duke it out and destroy an entire city in the process.

One thing that really stood out to me about Final Fantasy XVI is the damage indicators. The setup blends FF13's font with FFX's absurd damage output to make players feel like they're demolishing foes. Sometimes this works--other times the damage is so incredibly small relative to an enemy's health pool.

Final Fantasy XVI's Ifrit seen dealing 2 million damage in epic monster battle 5
Open Gallery 2

The tail-end of the epic eikon fight shown in the recent FFXVI trailer shows that there might not be a cap on how much damage you can actually do in the game.

In the conclusion of an epic fight with the eikon Titan, we see Ifrit dish out an insane finishing attack that deals over 2.7 million damage (2,706,213 damage, in fact). That's well beyond the 99,999 damage limit from FFX and really underlines just how epic these battles will end up being.

This also brings up an interesting point of the maximum damage output that players can do in the game, whether in human or eikon form. Maybe it caps out at 9.9 million, or even 999 million?

Final Fantasy XV releases June 22 exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/16/2023 at 3:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.