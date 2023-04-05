All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Even the GeForce RTX 4090 struggles with native Cyberpunk 2077 RT Overdrive Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode is looking to become the new Crysis, as it definitely needs DLSS 3 magic to run in 4K on the GeForce RTX 4090.

Even the GeForce RTX 4090 struggles with native Cyberpunk 2077 RT Overdrive Mode
Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

Yesterday we got an impressive video and breakdown of the new Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode, which brings full path tracing to the game on April 11 as part of a technical preview.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode, DLSS On and Off with an RTX 4090, image credit: NVIDIA.
Open Gallery 3

Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode, DLSS On and Off with an RTX 4090, image credit: NVIDIA.

The "technical preview" wording there is key, as it takes the already technically demanding (and visually impressive) Cyberpunk 2077 and gives it a cinematic makeover thanks to full ray-traced lighting. From Global Illumination (GI) to shadows, full-resolution reflections, to every direct and indirect light source in the neon-soaked Night City given the RT treatment. Shader Execution Reordering (SER), Real-Time Denoisers (NRD), and RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) are all being leveraged here.

As per the video, in addition to a brand-new unified pipeline to make path tracing possible in Cyberpunk 2077, the Overdrive Mode also uses DLSS 3 and Frame Generation on the GeForce RTX 40 Series to make it more than a tech demo meets slideshow. And with that, native 4K rendering for the Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode on the GeForce RTX 4090 drops to as low as 16 frames per second.

Cue "Cyberpunk 2077 with RT Overdrive is the new Crysis" memes, as no doubt this will limit the "technical preview" to those with high-end GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. Still, the addition of DLSS 3's combination of Super Resolution, Reflex, and Frame Generation, is doing wonders here.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode, DLSS On and Off with an RTX 4090, image credit: NVIDIA.
Open Gallery 3

Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode, DLSS On and Off with an RTX 4090, image credit: NVIDIA.

With the rise of DLSS and the new kid on the block Frame Generation, it's been a key component in pushing ray-tracing and non-ray-tracing performance to triple-digit territory, even on GPUs as powerful as the RTX 4090. It'll be interesting to see how Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode performs on the RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, and the upcoming RTX 4070. The lower-tier GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs will be limited to 1440p for the mode - at least, that's my guess.

NVIDIA has said that once the update drops on April 11, it will continue to work with CD Projekt RED for further enhancements, bug fixes, and performance optimizations. Even so, DLSS 3 will be a must for this - just like it was with the similarly impressive path-traced Portal with RTX.

Buy at Amazon

Dark Horse Comics Cyberpunk 2077 Rockboy Johnny Silverhand Action Figure

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$47.84
$47.84$47.99$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/5/2023 at 9:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.