iPhone 17 to be the first non-Pro model with 120Hz ProMotion - Analyst

Apple is said to be ready to bring 120Hz ProMotion to the iPhone 17 in 2025, bringing buttery smooth on-screen animations to non-Pro models.

Apple is getting ready to give the iPhone 17 one of the best features of the iPhone 14 Pro, according to a new report. It will be the first time that the feature has been made available on a non-Pro iPhone if the report turns out to be accurate.

There's a very good chance that will be the case as well, with display analyst Ross Young being the one responsible for it. Young has a great track record for these kinds of display-related things, with the report being that Apple will bring 120Hz ProMotion to the non-Pro iPhone in 2025.

Popular Now: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D leak shows a CPU that could seriously worry Intel

Apple's ProMotion technology allows for a variable refresh rate all the way to a maximum 120Hz. It means that iPhones with ProMotion are capable of smoother animations and transitions thanks to the faster refresh rate of their LPTO displays. Those displays also support a refresh rate of just 1Hz, making them able to offer an always-on display with minimal battery life impact.

Young says that Apple will aim for 2025 as the time when it brings ProMotion down from the Pro lineup, meaning the iPhone 17 is the model that people should look out for.

However, it isn't clear yet whether the iPHone 17 will get that always-on display. The LPTO ProMotion displays used in the iPhone 14 Pro do support just 1Hz refresh, but the panels used in the iPhone 13 Pro could only go down to 10Hz. It's possible that Apple will use those panels for its non-Pro models from 2025.

Young also shared his expected roadmap for when Apple will do specific things. According to Young, Apple will be able to put the Face ID and front-facing cameras under the display for the first time in 2027 with the arrival of the iPhone 19 Pro. If indeed that is what Apple calls it. In the same year Apple's non-Pro model will reportedly have its Face ID technology under the display but use a hole-punch design for the selfie camera.

A little closer, Apple's iPhone 15 is expected to get the Dynamic Island that was previously limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models, although it isn't clear whether it will get the same functionality or not. The display will remain LPTS rather than LPTO however.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September, with the devices going on sale around ten days later. Both phones are expected to switch to USB-C for the first time, signalling the end of the Lightning connector.