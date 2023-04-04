All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Apple reportedly rushing a software update out to fix Wi-Fi and other issues

Apple's iPhones have been suffering from some ongoing Wi-Fi and other issues and the company hopes a rushed software update will help.

Apple reportedly rushing a software update out to fix Wi-Fi and other issues
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Apple is reportedly getting a new software update ready that the company hopes will deal with a couple of niggling issues that it has so far been unable to deal with.

The new software update, set to be called iOS 16.4.1, is said to be in the works. That's according to a Twitter leaker who has a reasonable track record when sharing details about unannounced software updates. They have a protected Twitter account, but MacRumors reports that they believe that iOS 16.4.1 is incoming, although no hard release date has been shared.

Apple iPhone - Image source: apple.com
Open Gallery 2

Apple iPhone - Image source: apple.com

With that being said, given the relatively small software number change and the nature of the update we expect Apple to release iOS 16.4.1 sooner rather than later. The update will likely arrive later this week or next week, but Apple and iPhone users will no doubt want it to be the former.

Especially those users who are dealing with the ongoing software issues that this update is expected to deal with. One of those is a problem that has caused people to have to re-enter their Wi-Fi credentials over and over again, something that is understandably starting to get on people's nerves.

Another issue is one that causes the Weather app to misbehave, sometimes not showing information when it's requested. It was assumed that particular issue was a server-side one, but it now appears that it might be something that Apple has to fix with a new iOS software update.

Apple's service status page does mention an issue with the Weather app, but only in Alaska. The issues people have been experiencing so far have been in different locations all around the globe.

Apple is already beta testing the next bigger update of course. The iOS 16.5 update is now in the hands of developers as well as those who are on the public beta program with a release expected within the next few weeks. That update adds a new Sports tab to the Apple news app while asking Siri to begin a screen recording is also supported for the first time.

The iOS 16.5 update is likely to be one of the last before Apple announces iOS 17 at WWDC23 on June 5. That update will be a much bigger one and is expected to bring with it numerous quality-of-life improvements that users have been crying out for in recent years. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who has a solid track record himself.

If Apple follows its usual cadence we expect it to announce iOS 17 in June and then release it to the public in September.

Buy at Amazon

Renewed iPhone 14

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$653.99
$652.99$665.74$698.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/4/2023 at 2:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, twitter.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.