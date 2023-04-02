All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

G.SKILL has new 24GB and 48GB DDR5 modules with speeds up to DDR5-8200

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 memory kits in 24GB and 48GB capacities offer incredible speed, going all the way up to DDR5-8200 CL40-52-52.

G.SKILL has new 24GB and 48GB DDR5 modules with speeds up to DDR5-8200
Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

G.SKILL is one of the most trusted brands regarding high-speed memory that supports overclocking, and its latest range of Trident Z5 DDR5 memory kits makes full use of the new 24GB and 48GB capacity modules that have hit the market.

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 24GB and 48GB memory kits.
Open Gallery 5

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 24GB and 48GB memory kits.

These new capacities offer expanded memory using kits of two - 24GBx2 for 48 GB and 48GBx2 for an impressive 96 GB. And these high-speed options from G.SKILL are available in a high-speed DDR5-8200 CL40-52-52 (24GBx2) kit and a 96GB (48GBx2) capacity kit at DDR5-6800 CL34-46-46.

G.SKILL has confirmed that these kits hit the speeds as advertised too. The new 24GB and 48GB module-based memory kits support Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking support for easy memory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS.

The company paired the new DDR5-8200 CL40-52-52 24GB capacity modules with an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard and Intel Core i9-13900K processor.

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5-6800 CL34-46-46 96GB (48GBx2).
Open Gallery 5

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5-8200 CL40-52-52 24GB.

And it managed an impressive spec of DDR5-6800 CL34-46-46 at 96GB (48GBx2) with an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero motherboard and Intel Core i9-13900K processor.

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5-6800 CL34-46-46 96GB (48GBx2).
Open Gallery 5

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5-6800 CL34-46-46 96GB (48GBx2).

Here's a look at the memory specifications.

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 24GB and 48GB memory kits.
Open Gallery 5

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 24GB and 48GB memory kits.

G.SKILL has been at the forefront of pushing off-the-shelf desktop memory to incredible heights, and it's no different with these new 24GB and 48GB kits. As we see more of these making their way to market, these capacities will become more and more common in high-end rigs as time goes on.

The new G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 memory kits in 24GB and 48GB capacities are available now, so expect these to pop up in the usual retail storefronts in the coming days.

Buy at Amazon

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series (Intel XMP) 64GB (2 x 32GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$309.99
$309.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/2/2023 at 11:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gskill.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.