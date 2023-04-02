G.SKILL has new 24GB and 48GB DDR5 modules with speeds up to DDR5-8200

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 memory kits in 24GB and 48GB capacities offer incredible speed, going all the way up to DDR5-8200 CL40-52-52.

G.SKILL is one of the most trusted brands regarding high-speed memory that supports overclocking, and its latest range of Trident Z5 DDR5 memory kits makes full use of the new 24GB and 48GB capacity modules that have hit the market.

5

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 24GB and 48GB memory kits.

These new capacities offer expanded memory using kits of two - 24GBx2 for 48 GB and 48GBx2 for an impressive 96 GB. And these high-speed options from G.SKILL are available in a high-speed DDR5-8200 CL40-52-52 (24GBx2) kit and a 96GB (48GBx2) capacity kit at DDR5-6800 CL34-46-46.

G.SKILL has confirmed that these kits hit the speeds as advertised too. The new 24GB and 48GB module-based memory kits support Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking support for easy memory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS.

The company paired the new DDR5-8200 CL40-52-52 24GB capacity modules with an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard and Intel Core i9-13900K processor.

5

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5-8200 CL40-52-52 24GB.

And it managed an impressive spec of DDR5-6800 CL34-46-46 at 96GB (48GBx2) with an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero motherboard and Intel Core i9-13900K processor.

5

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5-6800 CL34-46-46 96GB (48GBx2).

Here's a look at the memory specifications.

5

G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 24GB and 48GB memory kits.

G.SKILL has been at the forefront of pushing off-the-shelf desktop memory to incredible heights, and it's no different with these new 24GB and 48GB kits. As we see more of these making their way to market, these capacities will become more and more common in high-end rigs as time goes on.

The new G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 memory kits in 24GB and 48GB capacities are available now, so expect these to pop up in the usual retail storefronts in the coming days.