New AMD Radeon driver adds support for The Last of Us Part 1 and Resident Evil 4

New Radeon driver release adds support for the upcoming release of The Last of Us Part I on PC, plus Resident Evil 4 Remake, and a bunch of fixes.

With the success of The Last of Us TV show on HBO, interest is undoubtedly riding high for the upcoming March 28 release of The Last of Us Part I on PC. A remake for the PlayStation classic that's set to arrive with a suite of visual updates and options that will take advantage of modern graphics cards.

And on that note, in addition to offering The Last of Us Part I as part of a new Radeon bundle, AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin Edition 23.3.2 driver release provides full support for the game, alongside support for another excellent remake, the recently released Resident Evil 4 Remake from Capcom.

The update, which supports all current Radeon GPUs - including the new Radeon RX 7000 Series - has a few more notable additions. Software-wise, there's support for more Vulkan extensions, a popular API used in titles like DOOM Eternal and Red Dead Redemption II.

The update also fixes crashes for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Genshin Impact and issues with It Takes Two for Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs. Outstanding issues relating to high idle power for the new Radeon RX 7000 series remain in the 'Known Issues' list, alongside video stuttering. Factory Reset remains disabled after it was reported that, in rare cases, this could brick a Windows installation.

Here are the full release AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.3.2 Release Notes. And you can download it here.