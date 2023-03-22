New AMD Radeon driver adds support for The Last of Us Part 1 and Resident Evil 4

With the success of The Last of Us TV show on HBO, interest is undoubtedly riding high for the upcoming March 28 release of The Last of Us Part I on PC. A remake for the PlayStation classic that's set to arrive with a suite of visual updates and options that will take advantage of modern graphics cards.
And on that note, in addition to offering The Last of Us Part I as part of a new Radeon bundle, AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin Edition 23.3.2 driver release provides full support for the game, alongside support for another excellent remake, the recently released Resident Evil 4 Remake from Capcom.
The update, which supports all current Radeon GPUs - including the new Radeon RX 7000 Series - has a few more notable additions. Software-wise, there's support for more Vulkan extensions, a popular API used in titles like DOOM Eternal and Red Dead Redemption II.
The update also fixes crashes for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Genshin Impact and issues with It Takes Two for Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs. Outstanding issues relating to high idle power for the new Radeon RX 7000 series remain in the 'Known Issues' list, alongside video stuttering. Factory Reset remains disabled after it was reported that, in rare cases, this could brick a Windows installation.
Here are the full release AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.3.2 Release Notes. And you can download it here.
Support For:
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- The Last of Us Part 1
- Additional Vulkan extensions.
Fixed Issues
- Application crash may be observed while playing UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Application crash may be observed while playing Genshin Impact on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6750 XT.
- Corruption may be observed while playing It Takes Two on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Connection failure or black screen may be observed using Parsec client with AMD decoder setting.
- The Performance Tuning Stress Test may intermittently lower GPU usage before test completion.
- The Performance Metrics Overlay may intermittently resize across the display on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6600M.
- The Performance Metrics Overlay may have some missing units when enabled, or situationally become truncated after changing display scaling settings.
Known Issues
- High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Video playback using hardware accelerated browsers may appear blurry during upscale on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XT.
- Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Mouse cursor may appear invisible in Citrix Workspace.
Important Notes
- Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades.