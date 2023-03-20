All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Basketball fans, take note: NBA warns of personal details leaked in data breach

A third-party newsletter service was compromised, with personal information stolen that includes the email addresses of subscribers.

Basketball fans, take note: NBA warns of personal details leaked in data breach
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

The NBA has warned about a data breach that has resulted in the theft of some personal details.

The NBA has already been sending out emails to those affected (Image Credits: Unsplash)
Open Gallery 2

The NBA has already been sending out emails to those affected (Image Credits: Unsplash)

That personal data was stolen from what's described as a third-party newsletter service. Those affected have reportedly been contacted by the NBA and notified of the breach, and that some personal info was leaked, including names and email addresses.

However, the NBA clarified that its own systems had not been hacked, and that usernames, passwords, and suchlike have not been compromised.

The NBA gave a statement to the information security website Bleeping Computer to confirm that:

"We were recently made aware that an unauthorized third party gained access to the IT systems of an NBA service provider for mobile app and email communications."

"As a result, copies of names and email addresses of some NBA fans were captured. There is no impact whatsoever to the NBA's systems or to the assets held securely at the NBA. The league immediately took action to contain the issue, identify those impacted and communicate potential risks and next steps."

We're told that the NBA is now investigating the issue and has brought in cybersecurity experts to look into the incident in depth and evaluate the extent of the damage.

What's clear enough is that the attackers, having gotten email addresses and names, may well be aiming to cook up some phishing scam, and could even purport to be the NBA when contacting those who have had their data spilled in this breach.

In short, look out for scam emails along those lines, and indeed that goes for any circumstances and organization, really, not just the NBA.

Cybercriminals often try to impersonate official bodies (like the IRS, for example) or companies, sending what appear to be matters that need to be dealt with urgently in the hope that the hapless receiver of the message may act in haste and not check the details of the message properly. (For example, the domain from where the message has been sent, which is often a giveaway, and a slightly misspelled or altered version of the real domain).

Buy at Amazon

WILSON NCAA Indoor/Outdoor Basketballs

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$75.76
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/20/2023 at 11:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bleepingcomputer.com, unsplash.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.