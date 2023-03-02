Elon Musk eyes creating his own version of OpenAI's ChatGPT

Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has signaled he is looking into creating his own version of the popular AI chatbot created by OpenAI.

A new report from The Information goes into detail about AI researchers being contacted by Musk's team to develop a new version of OpenAI's ChatGPT. According to the report, Musk's team has already reached out to several developers regarding the purported project, and one of those researchers was Igor Babuschkin, a former senior AI researcher at Google's Deepmind, who was contacted for the position of lead developer on Musk's vision for the AI.

Details of Musk's new AI chatbot are scarce and hardly set in stone, but we can expect that it will be different from OpenAI's ChatGPT in certain aspects. Notably, Musk co-founded OpenAI back in 2015 but left the company in 2018. Since then, Musk has been quite vocal about how he believes the company has changed direction from its initial heading and why the company was created in the first place.

It was only in late February that Musk took to his personal Twitter account to criticize the route OpenAI has taken, saying that OpenAI was originally created to be "open source", hence Musk's decision to name it 'OpenAI', and also serve as a counterweight to Google.

According to Musk, the company has now changed its stance to "closed source", concentrating on "maximum-profit," and is "effectively controlled by Microsoft". Musk finished up this tweet from February 17, saying these changes were not "what I intended at all". For those wondering what Musk is referring to with OpenAI being controlled by Microsoft, OpenAI accepted a massive $1 billion equity investment by Microsoft in 2019 and a further equity investment in 2021.

This partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft has the goal of implementing OpenAI's underlying AI technology into as many Microsoft products as possible. The first product we have seen is Bing Chat, powered by an upgraded version of the technology running ChatGPT. However, the beta launch of Bing Chat was extremely rocky, with Bing Chat, in some instances turning on users, calling them its enemy, threatening revenge, and more. Microsoft has since lobotomized Bing Chat, but its nefarious responses were abundant enough to impact the public perception of AI chatbots.

One factor that many individuals have shined a light on AI's being trained to be "woke". This factor has been highlighted by Musk, who took to Twitter in late December to warn that there is true danger in training an AI chatbot to be "woke".