All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

GALAX is launching GeForce RTX 4080 HOF GPUs that can push 470W TDP

The GALAX RTX 40 Series HOF series is complete with the Hall of Fame GeForce RTX 4080, new GPU models designed for extreme overclocking.

GALAX is launching GeForce RTX 4080 HOF GPUs that can push 470W TDP
Published
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

GALAX has launched beefy Hall of Fame (or HOF) versions of both the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 4090, and now it's the GeForce RTX 4080's turn for some extreme HOF overclocking action. And GALAX is introducing three models based on the AD103 chip, and with boost speeds of up to 2640 MHz, they represent some of the fastest GeForce RTX 4080 models in the market.

GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 HOF OC LAB
Open Gallery 3

GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 HOF OC LAB

GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 HOF OC LAB Plus-X: with 2640 MHz boost, HOF Panel III

GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 HOF OC LAB Plus: with 2640 MHz boost

GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 HOF OC LAB: with 2595 MHz boost

The Hall of Fame editions represent GALAX's top-of-the-line GPUs, and in terms of their physical design, they're certainly over-the-top. The main difference with the Plus-X model is the addition of the GALAX HOF Panel III, a GPU display that can showcase system information or custom imagery.

The GeForce RTX 4080 HOF models will feature dual BIOS settings, covering silent and performance modes - with the former sticking to the RTX 4080 reference power specs of 320W. Things get interesting in performance mode (which these GPUs are designed for) with the power going up to 400W. This can go even higher with manual overclocking allowing the TDP to reach 470W - which is impressive. However, how much extra in-game performance would bring remains to be seen.

GALAX is launching GeForce RTX 4080 HOF GPUs that can push 470W TDP 02
Open Gallery 3

There's no specific release date for the GALAX GeForce RTX 4080 HOF models, though with them appearing on the GALAX site, odds are the launch is happening soon.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AERO OC Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1299.99
$1299.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2023 at 8:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.