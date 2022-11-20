All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF breaks another 14 world records, pushed to 3.85GHz

GALAX's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 HOF graphcis card has been pushed to a huge 3.85GHz (oh-so-close to 4.0GHz) breaking another 14 world records.

Published Nov 20, 2022 6:24 PM CST
GALAX has already been smashing overclocking world records left, right, and center with its new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 HOF... recently smashed 20 world records, and now the team is back destroying 14 more world records.

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF (Hall of Fame) graphics card was pushed to an impressive 3.5GHz in the previous overclocking mission, but now the team has pushed the AD102 GPU even further: 3.825GHz, the highest GPU clock on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 so far.

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF breaks another 14 world records, pushed to 3.85GHz 05
NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang did promise during its GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card reveal that the team had pushed Ada Lovelace to past 3.0GHz in their labs... and in my own testing you're not going to breach much past 3.0GHz, but with the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF and chilled with LN2 cooling... it seems 4.0GHz isn't too far away now.

Remember, GALAX has not one, but two 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connectors on its GeForce RTX 4090 HOF meaning that you've got 1200W+ driving into the card. GALAX includes a special Extreme OC BIOS with custom power delivery circuitry, too.

GALAX is the only one with a card this powerful, with its GeForce RTX 4090 HOF currently the very best GeForce RTX 4090 that is available. Normally we'd see EVGA with a monster GeForce RTX 4090 KINGPIN graphics card... but EVGA recently exited the graphics card business.

ASUS doesn't have a ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 Matrix graphics card announced at all, and MSI could be waiting in the wings with a flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Lightning (something I'd love to see) but we'll have to wait and see if that materializes. As it stands, GALAX has an unbelievably powerful monster graphics card with its GeForce RTX 4090 HOF and its in-house overclocker "OGS" at the GALAX OC Lab doing the hard work right now.

New RTX 4090 world records:

  1. GPUPI 3.3 1B, 3.825 GHz
  2. GPUPI 3.3 32B, 3.78 GHz
  3. Fire Strike Ultra, 3.7 GHz
  4. Fire Strike Extreme, 3.675 GHz
  5. Port Royal, 3.7 GHz
  6. 3DMark Vantage Performance, 3.7 GHz
  7. 3DMark Vantage Extreme, 3.7 GHz
  8. 3DMark 11 Performance. 3.7 GHz
  9. Catzilla 1080p, 3.7 GHz
  10. Catzilla 1440P, 3.7 GHz
  11. Catzilla 4K, 3.7 GHz
  12. Catzilla 576P, 3.7 GHz
  13. Catzilla 720p, 3.7 GHz
  14. Superposition 8K, 3.66 GHz
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

