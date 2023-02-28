All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Game Pass, the so-called multi-game subscription leader, expands to more regions

Xbox's Game Pass subscription is expanding its reach to 40 new countries in an early access preview format that includes PC games offered on the service.

Game Pass, the so-called multi-game subscription leader, expands to more regions
Published
2 minutes & 2 seconds read time

PC Game Pass, the PC version of Xbox Game Pass, is expanding to 40 new countries across the globe.

Game Pass, the so-called multi-game subscription leader, expands to more regions 20
Open Gallery 3

Microsoft today announced that its popular value-oriented Xbox Game Pass subscription will soon considerably grow its global presence. The company says that PC Game Pass preview is now available in 40 new countries for the first time ever, bringing the service's total worldwide availability to 86 countries.

It's important to remember this expansion only relates to half of the Game Pass subscription. Xbox Game Pass is delivered on both Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, and this announcement is for the PC Game Pass version.

The news comes at an interesting time for Microsoft. Right now Microsoft is facing intense regulatory scrutiny for its proposed acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, and the Game Pass subscription has been cited as a possible antitrust concern. The worry is that Microsoft adding games like Call of Duty and Diablo IV to Game Pass could tip the scales in Microsoft's favor and harm competitors like Sony.

Game Pass, the so-called multi-game subscription leader, expands to more regions 332022
Open Gallery 3

Sony has also said that Xbox Game Pass is beating its PlayStation Plus multi-game subscription by a longshot. Sony has told UK antitrust regulators at the CMA that Xbox Game Pass currently has 29 million subscribers. Sony is obviously only counting PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers and not the totality of its PlayStation Plus subscription tiers which adds up to 46.4 million subscribers.

"Game Pass leads PlayStation Plus significantly - Microsoft already has a substantial lead in multi-game subscription services. Game Pass has 29 million subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and is expected to grow substantially in the future. The multi-games subscription tiers of PlayStation Plus considerably lag, with fewer than [REDACTED] the number of subscribers."

Check the list of 40 new countries below, and gamers can currently try out the PC Game Pass Preview in the Xbox Insider Hub and get a special discounted rate for their first month.

  • Albania
  • Algeria
  • Bahrain
  • Bolivia
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Costa Rica
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • El Salvador
  • Estonia
  • Georgia
  • Guatemala
  • Honduras
  • Iceland
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Libya
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Moldova
  • Montenegro
  • Morocco
  • Nicaragua
  • North Macedonia
  • Oman
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovenia
  • Tunisia
  • Ukraine
  • Uruguay
Buy at Amazon

Redfall: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2023 at 1:05 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.