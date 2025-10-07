Game Pass price hike won't affect everyone, some countries keep grandfathered rate

Microsoft's new +50% price hike of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate won't affect everyone, and some regions are still grandfathered at the cheaper $20/month rate.

TL;DR: Microsoft confirms Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price hikes apply only to new subscribers in select regions, while existing subscribers with auto-renewal keep original rates in countries like Germany, India, and South Korea. Regional pricing varies due to local laws, ensuring current users avoid sudden increases.

Xbox Game Pass isn't increasing in price for everyone, and Microsoft officially confirms that some countries will still retain the original $20/month price for Ultimate.

Last night, Game Pass subscribers across the globe received strange emails: Apparently, their Game Pass subscriptions had been grandfathered at the original rate and wouldn't be affected by the recent controversial Game Pass price hike. As long as the users kept recurring billing on, the emails said, their Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions would stay at the current rate and not increase to the new rate.

"At this time, these increases will only affect new purchases and will not affect your current subscription for the market in which you reside, as long as you are on an auto-recurring plan. Should you choose to cancel your plan and repurchase, you will be charged at the new current rate."

Now, Microsoft has officially confirmed these emails are genuine.

Game Pass Ultimate will only increase for new subscribers in specific regions, and anyone with an active subscription with recurring billing on in these regions will keep their original rate. These countries include those in the EU like Germany, Ireland, Poland, and Italy, as well as India and South Korea.

It's true that price adjustments are being made on a regional basis but it's also EU legislation that prevents Microsoft from sudden radical subscription price hikes--like the one that's affecting the US, where Game Pass Ultimate is increasing by +50% to $30/month.

"Our recent Game Pass update remains unchanged. Current subscribers in certain countries will continue renewing at their existing price for now, in line with local requirements. We'll provide advance notice before price adjustments take effect in these countries," Xbox rep Kari Perez said in a statement to The Verge.