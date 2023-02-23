All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch could arrive sooner than you think

A new filing from Apple suggests that we may be seeing new Macs before too long, and a likely candidate is the long-rumored larger MacBook Air.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch could arrive sooner than you think
Published
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

A recent Apple filing suggests that the MacBook Air 15-inch might just be nearing release, or possibly other Macs.

An Apple MacBook Air with the older M1 chip inside (Image Credit: Apple)
An Apple MacBook Air with the older M1 chip inside (Image Credit: Apple)

The filing was spotted in the Bluetooth Launch Studio database, and it pertains to a product that supports Bluetooth 5.3.

Now, that could be anything as no product name is attached to the filing, but it does reference a previous device running macOS - so that's a strong hint that this will be a Mac.

These kinds of filings don't necessarily mean anything, and can be applied well in advance of a product launch, but it's fair to take them as a sign that a release is drawing near, as typically that's when various regulatory hurdles are cleared.

The fact that this could relate to the MacBook 15-inch is, of course, educated guesswork really. But this laptop has been much-rumored lately, and is expected to debut perhaps in June (at WWDC), but maybe - just maybe - this filing is a hint we might see it sooner. (That said, do note that rumors earlier in the year pointed to a launch in the second half of 2023).

The other possible candidate here is a new Mac Pro; indeed, both of these devices could be in the pipeline for the near future.

The MacBook Air 15-inch has proved somewhat divisive as a concept. On the one hand, the idea of a MacBook with a roomy screen and a less hefty price tag is tempting, but on the other, is sizing up in this way doing the MacBook Air out of one of its biggest selling points - portability? We're guessing Apple has some answers to ensure that any MacBook Air 15-inch stays 'airy' enough to be worthy of the name, though, hopefully while packing punchy enough performance.

It's also worth remembering that Apple could even bring back the MacBook 12-inch later this year (the size that was canned back in 2019).

NEWS SOURCES:launchstudio.bluetooth.com, macrumors.com, apple.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

