All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Corsair updates its popular liquid CPU cooling range and adds some new cases

Calling all PC builders, Corsair has new RGB fans, liquid CPU coolers, and even a couple of cases that all look and sound impressive.

Corsair updates its popular liquid CPU cooling range and adds some new cases
Published
3 minutes & 23 seconds read time

If you're looking at putting together a new enthusiast, gaming, or content creation PC, this new range of Corsair products should interest you. The company is updating its liquid CPU cooling options and introducing new cases designed for maximum airflow (and RGB goodness). It is introducing a new RGB fan in the form of the AF RGB ELITE.

Corsair AF RGB ELITE
Open Gallery 7

Corsair AF RGB ELITE

The AG RGB ELITE fan is described as Corsair's highest-performing RGB fan, featuring eight addressable LEDs per fan. Available in 120mm and 140mm versions, speeds can top 2,100 RPM and 1,700 RPM, respectively, with the low-noise operation and a "Zero RPM" mode that is said to generate no noise. The new AF RGB ELITE is available in a kit with an iCUE Lighting Node CORE controller and as single-fan expansions.

Corsair updates its popular liquid CPU cooling range and adds some new cases 06
Open Gallery 7

This brings us to the new liquid CPU coolers in the form of the new AIO-based iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT and ELITE LCD XT, which incorporate these new fans. Coupled with Corsair's applied XTM70 Extreme Performance Thermal Paste, the company notes that these new coolers are perfect for the "thermally demanding" 13th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors. These new coolers are available in radiator sizes going from 240mm up to 420mm.

Corsair ELITE CAPELLIX XT
Open Gallery 7

Corsair ELITE CAPELLIX XT

The ELITE CAPELLIX XT features a new style for Corsair that adds new RGB to the pump cap.

Corsair ELITE LCD XT
Open Gallery 7

Corsair ELITE LCD XT

The ELITE LCD XT takes this to the next level with a 2.1" IPS LCD on the pump cap that can showcase real-time temperature info or be programmed to display GIFs.

Corsair updates its popular liquid CPU cooling range and adds some new cases 04
Open Gallery 7

Corsair has also updated its entry-level coolers with the new H60x and H100x RGB ELITE that also sport RGB ELITE fans.

Corsair 5000D RGB AIRFLOW
Open Gallery 7

Corsair 5000D RGB AIRFLOW

Lastly, Corsair is introducing two new mid-tower PC cases with the 4000D RGB AIRFLOW and 5000D RGB AIRFLOW that feature "a perforated steel front panel." Like all of the new products today, these cases feature the impressive new AF120 RGB ELITE fans (three of them) and an iCUE Lighting Node PRO controller for further RGB expansion. An excellent inclusion is two 120mm fan mounts on the PSU shroud to direct airflow at your GPU. The 4000D and 5000D RGB AIRFLOW are available in Black or True White.

Product pages for all the new Corsair gear are below.

Buy at Amazon

Corsair iCUE H100i Elite Capellix Liquid CPU Cooler

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$149.99
$149.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/12/2023 at 8:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.