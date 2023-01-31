Xbox 360 classics being delisted, this might be your last chance to buy them

Microsoft may be forced to delist nearly 50 classic Xbox 360 games soon, including The Witcher 2, KOTOR 2, The Orange Box, Call of Duty titles, and more.

Microsoft has warned gamers that a significant number of Xbox 360 titles may soon be removed from its online storefront. The list of games was published on the Xbox support site and can be found in a drop-down menu that varies on region.

The list of affected games in the United States includes some very high-profile Xbox 360 games. Affected titles include Left 4 Dead, Left 4 Dead 2, and The Orange Box, the landmark RPG Lost Odyssey, the original Dark Souls, Mass Effect 2, Skate 2, Star Wars KOTOR 2, The Witcher 2, four Assassin's Creed games, Blue Dragon, and Call of Duty Advanced Warfare and Ghosts. There's also some Xbox LIVE Arcade games that may be delisted too including Daytona USA and Jet Set Radio.

There's no deadline on when the games will be removed. A number of these games are still available as of the time of publication.

Check below for the full list of Xbox 360 games that may or may not be removed from the marketplace. Definitely pick these games up if you want them...soon you may not have the chance.