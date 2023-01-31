All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Xbox 360 classics being delisted, this might be your last chance to buy them

Microsoft may be forced to delist nearly 50 classic Xbox 360 games soon, including The Witcher 2, KOTOR 2, The Orange Box, Call of Duty titles, and more.

Xbox 360 classics being delisted, this might be your last chance to buy them
Published
1 minute & 49 seconds read time

Microsoft may be forced to permanently delist nearly 50 classic Xbox 360 games from the digital Xbox marketplace.

Xbox 360 classics being delisted, this might be your last chance to buy them 360
Open Gallery 2

Microsoft has warned gamers that a significant number of Xbox 360 titles may soon be removed from its online storefront. The list of games was published on the Xbox support site and can be found in a drop-down menu that varies on region.

The list of affected games in the United States includes some very high-profile Xbox 360 games. Affected titles include Left 4 Dead, Left 4 Dead 2, and The Orange Box, the landmark RPG Lost Odyssey, the original Dark Souls, Mass Effect 2, Skate 2, Star Wars KOTOR 2, The Witcher 2, four Assassin's Creed games, Blue Dragon, and Call of Duty Advanced Warfare and Ghosts. There's also some Xbox LIVE Arcade games that may be delisted too including Daytona USA and Jet Set Radio.

There's no deadline on when the games will be removed. A number of these games are still available as of the time of publication.

Check below for the full list of Xbox 360 games that may or may not be removed from the marketplace. Definitely pick these games up if you want them...soon you may not have the chance.

  1. Aegis Wing
  2. Assassin's Creed III
  3. Assassin's Creed IV
  4. Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
  5. Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
  6. Blood of the Werewolf
  7. Blue Dragon
  8. Breakdown
  9. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  10. Call of Duty: Ghosts
  11. Castle Crashers
  12. Cloning Clyde
  13. Counter-Strike: GO
  14. Dark Souls
  15. Darksiders II
  16. DAYTONA USA
  17. Defense Grid
  18. Eets: Chowdown
  19. Far Cry 2
  20. Final Fight: DblImpact
  21. Iron Brigade
  22. Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
  23. Jet Set Radio
  24. Left 4 Dead
  25. Left 4 Dead 2
  26. LIMBO
  27. Lost Odyssey
  28. Mass Effect 2
  29. MONOPOLY DEAL
  30. Mutant Blobs Attack
  31. N+
  32. The Orange Box
  33. Outpost Kaloki X
  34. Peggle 2
  35. Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
  36. Prince of Persia
  37. The Raven Episode 1
  38. R.U.S.E.
  39. Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
  40. Skate 2
  41. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  42. Spelunky
  43. Splinter Cell Conviction
  44. Star Wars Battlefront
  45. Star Wars KOTOR 2
  46. The Witcher 2
Buy at Amazon

Diablo III Eternal Collection - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.15
$20.15$20.15$20.16
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2023 at 5:03 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:siliconera.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.