All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

AMD Radeon RX 7000 'Navi 31' GPUs could see a 3D V-Cache update similar to CPUs

AMD's 3D V-Cache technology first seen in the Ryzen 7 5800X3D brought a massive boost to in-game performance, and it could be coming to Radeon GPUs.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 'Navi 31' GPUs could see a 3D V-Cache update similar to CPUs
Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

With AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 31" GPUs now out, specifically the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX, it looks like there could be room for a significant update for the tech via the implementation of 3D V-Cache. Stacking cache in this way has led to AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D and the new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs being touted as ideal for gaming. With significant performance boosts found specifically in gaming-related tasks.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 'Navi 31' GPUs could see a 3D V-Cache update similar to CPUs 03
Open Gallery 3

And with that, it's fair to expect that a Radeon RX 7000 GPU with 3D V-Cache could lead to similar results. Engineer Tom Wassick noticed the potential for an RDNA 3 upgrade after dissecting a Radeon RX 7900 XT, where he saw "keep-out zones" in the design that are similar to what's found on the Ryzen X3D CPUs.

"A linear array of 'spots' that look remarkably like the keep-out zones on X3D," Tom Wassick writes. "Could they be considering stacked MCD functionality?" With the groundbreaking multi-chip design in RDNA 3, it makes sense that AMD would also be looking into something like a 3D V-Cache to boost performance that isn't all about power and clock speeds.

This sort of upgrade would dramatically increase the amount of Infinity Cache on the AMD Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 GPUs, which could specifically benefit playing games in higher resolution - which is what these cards are for in the first place. AMD of course is still in the process of prepping additional mainstream RDNA 3 options, so we'll probably see the Radeon RX 7600 XT before we get any official word on a 'Navi 31' update with 3D V-Cache.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8-core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor with AMD 3D V-Cache

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$336.54
$336.54$336.45$344.87
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2023 at 8:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, wccftech.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.