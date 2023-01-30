Report: Ubisoft has split new Far Cry into two separate games

Ubisoft has reportedly split the latest Far Cry game into two separate titles--a multiplayer mode that could be F2P and a premium campaign experience.

The next Far Cry game will be split between a campaign and multiplayer component, sources tell Insider Gaming.

Far Cry 7 may not be a single game. Ubisoft is reportedly working on two new Far Cry titles: The first is a more traditional story-driven singleplayer experience, and the second is said to be a multiplayer-only game that may or may not blend or connect to the campaign game.

The dual-game approach follows Ubisoft's current plans. The publisher is facing numerous roadblocks in its aim to offer a diversified selection of titles across both

The two games were actually in development as one unified title called Project Talisker, but were separated when Far Cry producer Dan Hay left Ubisoft back in late 2021. Now the game has reportedly been split in two and there will be multiple Far Cry projects that are developed simultaneously with one another.

Details on the games are slim and are typically in flux as game development often changes throughout the years. The multiplayer component is said to be a more extreme extraction shooter in the unforgiving and desolate frozen wilderness of Alaska.

Sources have told Kotaku that Far Cry 7 will be the first game in the franchise made in the Snowdrop engine. Ubisoft is reportedly dropping Far Cry's proprietary Dunia engine and switching over to Snowdrop, which is an engine that's gained usage and popularity within Ubisoft's dev teams.

We've known about a new Far Cry for a while now. The game was part of Ubisoft's expanded release slate that included more than 20 or so games. This list has been significantly culled over the last year or so as Ubisoft has cancelled 7 projects.