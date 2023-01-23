Diablo 2 is getting 8 new runewords, but they're not so great
Blizzard is adding eight new inventive runewords into Diablo 2 aimed at the early to mid-game, however the runewords may not find much use in the game.
Diablo 2 Resurrected is getting another batch of new runewords aimed at melee builds and utilizing unpopular runes. The result is an interesting and eclectic mix of abilities, however the runewords could have a hard time gaining traction.
The most noteworthy runewords are Hustle (Shael+Ko+Eld), which adds 50% faster run walk for armors and a 5% chance to cast a level 9 Burst of Speed ability when socketed into weapons. The lack of any other useful stats makes this armor an extremely niche item, and the lower enhanced damage effectively removes any real utility for Hustle as a weapon.
There are five other runewords that use Shael + Io that really aren't all that good either, or at the very least they aren't Shako-levels of good. The combinations range from physical damage reduction and increased max life alongside elemental absorption (very helpful) and a single elemental resistance.
Blizzard is also trying to innovate with two new class-specific runewords. First there's the Mosaic (Mal+Gul+Thul) claw runeword that has decent damage, ias, boosted martial arts, and the chance for finishing moves not to use a charge. This could be a big deal for the under-used melee claw assassin build.
The other runeword is for a Druid pelt helm. It's called Metamorphosis (Io+Cham+Fal) and it buffs either werewolf or wearbear with a special new bonus ability.
The new runewords will be available on the Diablo 2 Resurrected Patch 2.6 PTR that starts on January 24 at 1PM EST and ends January 31 at 1PM EST.
Bulwark
Shael + lo + Sol
Helm
35
- +20% Faster Hit Recovery
- +4-6% Life stolen per hit
- +75-100% Enhanced Defense
- +10 to Vitality
- Increase Maximum Life 5%
- Replenish Life +30
- Damage Reduced by 7
- Physical Damage Received Reduced by 10-15%
Cure
Shael + lo + Tal
Helm
35
- +20% Faster Hit Recovery
- +75-100% Enhanced Defense
- +10 to Vitality
- Increase Maximum Life 5%
- Poison Resist +40-60%
- Poison Length Reduced by 75%
Ground
Shael + lo + Ort
Helm
35
- +20% Faster Hit Recovery
- +75-100% Enhanced Defense
- +10 to Vitality
- Increase Maximum Life 5%
- Lightning Resist +40-60%
- Lightning Absorb +10-15%
Hearth
Shael + lo + Thul
Helm
35
- +20% Faster Hit Recovery
- +75-100% Enhanced Defense
- +10 to Vitality
- Increase Maximum Life 5%
- Cold Resist +40-60%
- Cold Absorb +10-15%
Temper
Shael + lo + Ral
Helm
35
- +20% Faster Hit Recovery
- +75-100% Enhanced Defense
- +10 to Vitality
- Increase Maximum Life 5%
- Fire Resist +40-60%
- Fire Absorb +10-15%
Hustle
Shael + Ko + Eld
Any Weapon or Armor item
39
Armor:
- +50% Faster Run/Walk
- +20% Increased Attack Speed
- +20% Faster Hit Recovery
- +10 to Dexterity
- 50% Slower Stamina Drain
Weapon:
- 5% Chance to cast level nine Burst of Speed on striking
- +30% Increased Attack Speed
- +130-150% Enhanced Damage
- +75% Damage to Undead
- +50 to Attack Rating against Undead
- +10 to Dexterity
Mosaic
Mal + Gul + Thul
Claw
53
- +25% chance for finishing moves to not consume charges
- +2 to Martial Arts (Assassin only)
- +20% Increased Attack Speed
- +200-250% Enhanced Damage
- +20% Bonus to Attack Rating
- Adds 3-14 Cold Damage
- Prevent Monster Heal
Metamorphosis
lo + Cham + Fal
Helm
67
- Werewolf strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds
- Mark of the Wolf:
- +20% Bonus to Attack Rating
- Increase Maximum Life 40%
- Werebear strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds
- Mark of the Bear:
- +25% Attack Speed
- +25% Chance of Crushing Blow
- Physical Damage Received Reduced by 20%
- +5 to Shape Shifting Skills (Druid only)
- +50-80% Enhanced Defense
- +10 to Strength
- +10 to Vitality
- All Resistances +10
- Cannot be Frozen
Developer's Note: The Bulwark, Cure, Ground, Hearth, and Temper Rune Words are being added to equip players with additional tools to boost specific resistance types as desired following the release of Sundering Charms.
The Hustle Rune Word is being added as an early mobility option, providing increased Movement Speed without the teleport aspect of the Enigma Rune Word.
For the Metamorphosis Rune Word, we wanted to add another viable option for an end-game shapeshifter Druid that could compete with items such as Jalal's Mane. Metamorphosis grants a bonus for successful attacks in both Werewolf and Werebear forms, with each form providing different stacking bonuses.
The Mosaic Rune Word is designed to buff Martial Arts Assassin builds. It grants a brand-new effect that allows for a chance to not consume the charge when using a finisher move. Note that the effect still occurs but the charge is not removed.