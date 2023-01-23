All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Diablo 2 is getting 8 new runewords, but they're not so great

Blizzard is adding eight new inventive runewords into Diablo 2 aimed at the early to mid-game, however the runewords may not find much use in the game.

Diablo 2 is getting 8 new runewords, but they're not so great
Published
3 minutes & 25 seconds read time

Blizzard is bringing eight new runewords to Diablo 2, but most of them may not actually be used all that much.

Diablo 2 is getting 8 new runewords, but they're not so great 80
Open Gallery 2

Diablo 2 Resurrected is getting another batch of new runewords aimed at melee builds and utilizing unpopular runes. The result is an interesting and eclectic mix of abilities, however the runewords could have a hard time gaining traction.

The most noteworthy runewords are Hustle (Shael+Ko+Eld), which adds 50% faster run walk for armors and a 5% chance to cast a level 9 Burst of Speed ability when socketed into weapons. The lack of any other useful stats makes this armor an extremely niche item, and the lower enhanced damage effectively removes any real utility for Hustle as a weapon.

There are five other runewords that use Shael + Io that really aren't all that good either, or at the very least they aren't Shako-levels of good. The combinations range from physical damage reduction and increased max life alongside elemental absorption (very helpful) and a single elemental resistance.

Blizzard is also trying to innovate with two new class-specific runewords. First there's the Mosaic (Mal+Gul+Thul) claw runeword that has decent damage, ias, boosted martial arts, and the chance for finishing moves not to use a charge. This could be a big deal for the under-used melee claw assassin build.

The other runeword is for a Druid pelt helm. It's called Metamorphosis (Io+Cham+Fal) and it buffs either werewolf or wearbear with a special new bonus ability.

The new runewords will be available on the Diablo 2 Resurrected Patch 2.6 PTR that starts on January 24 at 1PM EST and ends January 31 at 1PM EST.

Bulwark

Shael + lo + Sol

Helm

35

  • +20% Faster Hit Recovery
  • +4-6% Life stolen per hit
  • +75-100% Enhanced Defense
  • +10 to Vitality
  • Increase Maximum Life 5%
  • Replenish Life +30
  • Damage Reduced by 7
  • Physical Damage Received Reduced by 10-15%

Cure

Shael + lo + Tal

Helm

35

  • +20% Faster Hit Recovery
  • +75-100% Enhanced Defense
  • +10 to Vitality
  • Increase Maximum Life 5%
  • Poison Resist +40-60%
  • Poison Length Reduced by 75%

Ground

Shael + lo + Ort

Helm

35

  • +20% Faster Hit Recovery
  • +75-100% Enhanced Defense
  • +10 to Vitality
  • Increase Maximum Life 5%
  • Lightning Resist +40-60%
  • Lightning Absorb +10-15%

Hearth

Shael + lo + Thul

Helm

35

  • +20% Faster Hit Recovery
  • +75-100% Enhanced Defense
  • +10 to Vitality
  • Increase Maximum Life 5%
  • Cold Resist +40-60%
  • Cold Absorb +10-15%

Temper

Shael + lo + Ral

Helm

35

  • +20% Faster Hit Recovery
  • +75-100% Enhanced Defense
  • +10 to Vitality
  • Increase Maximum Life 5%
  • Fire Resist +40-60%
  • Fire Absorb +10-15%

Hustle

Shael + Ko + Eld

Any Weapon or Armor item

39

Armor:

  • +50% Faster Run/Walk
  • +20% Increased Attack Speed
  • +20% Faster Hit Recovery
  • +10 to Dexterity
  • 50% Slower Stamina Drain

Weapon:

  • 5% Chance to cast level nine Burst of Speed on striking
  • +30% Increased Attack Speed
  • +130-150% Enhanced Damage
  • +75% Damage to Undead
  • +50 to Attack Rating against Undead
  • +10 to Dexterity

Mosaic

Mal + Gul + Thul

Claw

53

  • +25% chance for finishing moves to not consume charges
  • +2 to Martial Arts (Assassin only)
  • +20% Increased Attack Speed
  • +200-250% Enhanced Damage
  • +20% Bonus to Attack Rating
  • Adds 3-14 Cold Damage
  • Prevent Monster Heal

Metamorphosis

lo + Cham + Fal

Helm

67

  • Werewolf strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds
  • Mark of the Wolf:
  • +20% Bonus to Attack Rating
  • Increase Maximum Life 40%
  • Werebear strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds
  • Mark of the Bear:
  • +25% Attack Speed
  • +25% Chance of Crushing Blow
  • Physical Damage Received Reduced by 20%
  • +5 to Shape Shifting Skills (Druid only)
  • +50-80% Enhanced Defense
  • +10 to Strength
  • +10 to Vitality
  • All Resistances +10
  • Cannot be Frozen

Developer's Note: The Bulwark, Cure, Ground, Hearth, and Temper Rune Words are being added to equip players with additional tools to boost specific resistance types as desired following the release of Sundering Charms.

The Hustle Rune Word is being added as an early mobility option, providing increased Movement Speed without the teleport aspect of the Enigma Rune Word.

For the Metamorphosis Rune Word, we wanted to add another viable option for an end-game shapeshifter Druid that could compete with items such as Jalal's Mane. Metamorphosis grants a bonus for successful attacks in both Werewolf and Werebear forms, with each form providing different stacking bonuses.

The Mosaic Rune Word is designed to buff Martial Arts Assassin builds. It grants a brand-new effect that allows for a chance to not consume the charge when using a finisher move. Note that the effect still occurs but the charge is not removed.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$44.95
$44.95$44.95$44.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/23/2023 at 3:05 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.blizzard.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.