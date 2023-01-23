Diablo 2 is getting 8 new runewords, but they're not so great

Blizzard is bringing eight new runewords to Diablo 2, but most of them may not actually be used all that much.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Diablo 2 Resurrected is getting another batch of new runewords aimed at melee builds and utilizing unpopular runes. The result is an interesting and eclectic mix of abilities, however the runewords could have a hard time gaining traction.

The most noteworthy runewords are Hustle (Shael+Ko+Eld), which adds 50% faster run walk for armors and a 5% chance to cast a level 9 Burst of Speed ability when socketed into weapons. The lack of any other useful stats makes this armor an extremely niche item, and the lower enhanced damage effectively removes any real utility for Hustle as a weapon.

There are five other runewords that use Shael + Io that really aren't all that good either, or at the very least they aren't Shako-levels of good. The combinations range from physical damage reduction and increased max life alongside elemental absorption (very helpful) and a single elemental resistance.

Blizzard is also trying to innovate with two new class-specific runewords. First there's the Mosaic (Mal+Gul+Thul) claw runeword that has decent damage, ias, boosted martial arts, and the chance for finishing moves not to use a charge. This could be a big deal for the under-used melee claw assassin build.

The other runeword is for a Druid pelt helm. It's called Metamorphosis (Io+Cham+Fal) and it buffs either werewolf or wearbear with a special new bonus ability.

The new runewords will be available on the Diablo 2 Resurrected Patch 2.6 PTR that starts on January 24 at 1PM EST and ends January 31 at 1PM EST.

Bulwark

Shael + lo + Sol

Helm

35

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+4-6% Life stolen per hit

+75-100% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Replenish Life +30

Damage Reduced by 7

Physical Damage Received Reduced by 10-15%

Cure

Shael + lo + Tal

Helm

35

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+75-100% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Poison Resist +40-60%

Poison Length Reduced by 75%

Ground

Shael + lo + Ort

Helm

35

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+75-100% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Lightning Resist +40-60%

Lightning Absorb +10-15%

Hearth

Shael + lo + Thul

Helm

35

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+75-100% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Cold Resist +40-60%

Cold Absorb +10-15%

Temper

Shael + lo + Ral

Helm

35

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+75-100% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality

Increase Maximum Life 5%

Fire Resist +40-60%

Fire Absorb +10-15%

Hustle

Shael + Ko + Eld

Any Weapon or Armor item

39

Armor:

+50% Faster Run/Walk

+20% Increased Attack Speed

+20% Faster Hit Recovery

+10 to Dexterity

50% Slower Stamina Drain

Weapon:

5% Chance to cast level nine Burst of Speed on striking

+30% Increased Attack Speed

+130-150% Enhanced Damage

+75% Damage to Undead

+50 to Attack Rating against Undead

+10 to Dexterity

Mosaic

Mal + Gul + Thul

Claw

53

+25% chance for finishing moves to not consume charges

+2 to Martial Arts (Assassin only)

+20% Increased Attack Speed

+200-250% Enhanced Damage

+20% Bonus to Attack Rating

Adds 3-14 Cold Damage

Prevent Monster Heal

Metamorphosis

lo + Cham + Fal

Helm

67

Werewolf strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds

Mark of the Wolf:

+20% Bonus to Attack Rating

Increase Maximum Life 40%

Werebear strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds

Mark of the Bear:

+25% Attack Speed

+25% Chance of Crushing Blow

Physical Damage Received Reduced by 20%

+5 to Shape Shifting Skills (Druid only)

+50-80% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Strength

+10 to Vitality

All Resistances +10

Cannot be Frozen