All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

New Xbox showcase connects players directly to devs, removes filler and fluff

Microsoft's new Xbox gaming showcase will focus on developers as they discuss various games including Elder Scrolls Online, Forza, Minecraft, and Redfall.

New Xbox showcase connects players directly to devs, removes filler and fluff
Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

Microsoft has announced a new Developer Direct showcase for January 25 that will focus on developers instead of fancy marketing tactics.

New Xbox showcase connects players directly to devs, removes filler and fluff 1
Open Gallery 2

The new Developer Direct show isn't what everyone was hoping for, but it should still deliver interesting tidbits about upcoming games and updates. The stream won't include heavy-hitters like Starfield--Bethesda plans to hold its own special event exclusively for the anticipated galactic space sim shooter--or other projects in the works like the new Indiana Jones game from Machine Games, the next Doom title, Halo Infinite content. Neither Fable nor Perfect Dark will be at the show, either.

So what will be at the show? The Developer Direct will highlight new content and reveal more details on the next Forza Motorsport game, which is exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S consoles. We'll also get a full 2023 roadmap of Elder Scrolls Online's content as well as a full-on chapter announcement.

Then there's Minecraft Legends, a new third-person open-world action-adventure RPG set in the beloved voxel universe. The show will highlight the PVP mode of Minecraft Legends.

Last but not least we have Redfall, which is Arkane's new shooter-looter with an emphasis on four-player multiplayer (that's entirely optional though). This is the first Arkane game of its kind and we'll see "several minutes" of gameplay across both multiplayer and singleplayer. All of these games and content updates are due out in 2023 so keep that in mind as well.

The Xbox Developer Direct will be held on Wednesday, January 25 at 3PM EST.

Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.35
$13.21$17.36$14.43
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2023 at 9:40 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.