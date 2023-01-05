Sabrent's new all-in-one docking station is perfect for content creators

Sabrent has just released its new USB Type-C To Dual 3.5" SATA and Raid Docking Station with CFast/SD Card Readers and USB Type-A Port (DS-2BCR) which has a wicked list of features and functionalities, so let's dive into what it can do.

The new Sabrent USB Type-C To Dual 3.5" SATA and Raid Docking Station with CFast/SD Card Readers and USB Type-A Port (DS-2BCR) lets you use your SSD or mechanical disks in single mode, or RAID mode, with solid and durable metal construction that packs two removable HD trays.

It's compatible with 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch SATA III disks, but don't worry: it's backward compatible with SATA I and SATA II standards. Sabrent includes a locking key that prevents the accidental removal of the HD trays during operation. There's also fast and reliable USB Type-C connectivity with speeds that can burst over 1GB/sec (1000MB/sec).

Sabrent includes a built-in cooling fan that keeps the temperature of your disk controlled, extending their lifespan while the storage devices themselves can be placed into RAID 0, RAID 1, JBOD (sequential), and single mode.

The new USB Type-C To Dual 3.5" SATA and Raid Docking Station with CFast/SD Card Readers and USB Type-A Port (DS-2BCR) also has a USB 3 Type-A expansion port, while the read and write CFast 2.0 cards have speeds of up to 550MB/sec, while read and write SD UHS-II cards have speeds of up to 270MB/sec.

You can install your two 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch SSDs or HDDs into the trays included, while you've got a USB 3.2 hub in the bottom left, the CFast 2.0 port in the middle, and SD UHS-II card reader on the right. On the back of the Sabrent USB Type-C To Dual 3.5" SATA and Raid Docking Station with CFast/SD Card Readers and USB Type-A Port (DS-2BCR) you've got that glorious USB Type-C connectivity that you can plug into your desktop or laptop and enjoy speeds of up to 1000MB/sec.

Inside, Sabrent has included a high-quality aluminum design with a built-in 90mm fan for optimal heat dissipation.

Features