Embracer Group has spent $2 million on its video game preservation archive

Billion-dollar games titan Embracer Group isn't just buying up tons of game developers--it's also collecting old classics in a major effort in video games preservation.

A bit ago, the Swedish Embracer Group started its Games Archive initiative. The goal is simple: Embracer wants to amass as many retro consoles, games, arcade cabinets, and other rare industry collectibles as possible. Embracer is mostly known for acquiring dozens of game developers and publishers across all segments and industries--from mobile to board games--but the Archive is entirely a passion project.

In a Yahoo Finance article, Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors reveals that the company has spent over $2 million acquiring a treasure trove of irreplaceable video games, consoles, promo banners, and even demo machines from all generations. Embracer's reports frequently mention the Archive and feature photos of various systems and old-school retro titles.

The Archive will continue to grow as Embracer buys up more collectibles in a bid for preservation. Right now the Archive is privately owned and operated by a group of retro enthusiasts, led by Swedish YouTuber David Bostrom, however Embracer has allowed many people to visit the Archive including students and developers.