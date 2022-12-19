Blizzard reveals new details on Diablo IV season pass model

Blizzard outlines more details on what to expect from the Diablo franchise's first ever paid battle pass.

Diablo IV will have a paid battle pass complemented by a rotating seasonal structure of content. Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo IV will not go live with a season--instead, season 1 will release weeks after the game launches in June 2023. So that early access pre-order bonuses will not give players an extra lead over others.

"The battle pass will last for the entire duration of a season. That season is 3 months, so you'll have plenty of time to work your way through the battle pass. Active players will have no problem with that. You're not going to run out of time," game director Joe Shely said.

Diablo IV Battle Pass - Key Info

Similar to Diablo II's ladder structure, players will "start fresh" with every Diablo IV season

Season passes will last 3 months each

Each season will have its own season pass

Battle pass is for cosmetics only -- will not have power

Can earn battle pass XP from regular in-game activities

Battle passes/season passes will carry over on different platforms (buy on Xbox, can still access battle pass progress on PC)

Battle pass will take about 75 hours to complete - players not expected to play every single day to complete it

No exact dates on when season will start, or what the theme/content will offer

Diablo IV will launch in a pre-season mode and the season will start "some weeks" after

Full cross-platform progression

Luckily gamers won't have to do specific battle pass objectives in order to rank up. Diablo IV associate game director Joseph Piepiora explains:

"You'll be earning progress by completing content in the season journey, but also buy killing monsters, going through dungeons, completing quests--everything you do is going to be slowly earning progress towards your battle pass."

"The season journey is an opportunity for people who don't even have the battle pass to actually go through and have something similar to what they experienced in Diablo III in earning things and so forth," Diablo community lead Adam Fletcher said.

The team will reveal much more info about the battle pass and seasons in upcoming live stream updates in the coming months.

Diablo IV releases on June 6, 2023 for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, complete with couch co-op play on consoles.