Diablo 4 is adding a rogue-like horde mode in Season 5

Diablo 4 Season 5 is adding a new endgame horde mode with a rogue-like twist called Infernal Hordes, arriving just before the 'Vessel of Hatred' expansion.

With Season 4 of Diablo 4 still in full swing, the game is experiencing a resurgence in popularity thanks to the 'Loot Reborn' overhaul that brought massive changes to itemization, the end-game, and how fun it was to level up a character slaying demons. Season 5 is set to begin in August, and Blizzard is showing no signs of slowing down with the pre-expansion update set to add an exciting new end-game activity called 'Infernal Hordes.'

3

Diablo 4 Season 5 is introducing a new mode, image credit: Blizzard.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Popular Now: Rocket launch ends in hundreds of people running away in fear

It's a horde mode with a rogue-like twist, where you have 90 seconds per wave to survive and see how many horrors from the Burning Hells you can destroy. At the end of each wave, you need to decide between three Infernal Offers with positive and negative effects that will affect the rest of the run.

Blizzard calls these 'Boons and Banes,' in a nod to the many rogue-likes out there - Hades, Vampire Survivors, etc. The ultimate goal is to collect as much Burning Aether as possible, where at the end of the final wave, you can spend on various themed chests, letting players target-farm all sorts of items and materials.

3

Diablo 4 Season 5 is introducing a new mode, image credit: Blizzard.

Popular Now: Rocket launch ends in hundreds of people running away in fear

That is after you travel to the Well of Hatred to fight the Fell Council - bosses last seen in the iconic Diablo 2. There are different tiers of Infernal Hordes to conquer, with the fina becoming available when you reach Level 100 - making it another endgame activity to join the game alongside Season 4's Diablo 3 Rift-inspired The Piit.

Season 5 is the final season before the Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred expansion drops in October, and Blizzard is bringing several quality-of-life updates to the game - alongside around 50 new Legendaries, Uniques, and other Items. Here's a quick rundown of some of the highlights.

You no longer need to reset a dungeon to replay a boss fight; you just need to re-summon them.

Bosses will now drop a lot more gold.

Beast in Ice boss fight is no longer a big dungeon; it's now like the other fights.

Blizzard has 'significantly' reduced the time it takes to complete bounties (Whispers).

Unique and Mythic Unique items can now drop in more places.

Mythic Uniques are now purple, so you can tell when you get one of these super rare item drops.

Treasure Goblins drop more gold and more items.

PC players will be able to test out the changes and updates this week, with Blizzard running a Diablo 4 Season 5 Public Test Realm (PTR) on Battle.net from June 25 to July 2.