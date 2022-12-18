Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection: FF1-6 on PS4, Switch for $75
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection will pack in six legacy NES and SNES RPG classics for $75 with a limited run of physical editions on PS4, NSW.
Square Enix is bundling all six classic Final Fantasy games from the NES and SNES eras in one collectible package.
It's official: The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection is coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in a physical and collectible format. The all-in-one bundle includes Final Fantasy I - VI but the asking price is a bit steep at $75, which is the same price as the full collection on Steam. The physical editions are exclusive to the Square Enix Store so you'll want to pre-order ASAP to get a copy.
The games are due to ship in May 2023, which is really close to the planned June release date for Final Fantasy 16.
Square Enix is offering a more expensive $260 Anniversary Edition that celebrates the franchise's 35th anniversary, complete with a physical copy of the game and a ton of extras like:
Set Contents:
- FINAL FANTASY I-VI COLLECTION game package
- FINAL FANTASY I-VI PIXEL REMASTER -FF35th Anniversary Edition- GOODS BOX
- FINAL FANTASY I～VI PIXEL REMASTER VINYL
- The Art of FINAL FANTASY I-VI PIXEL REMASTER -FF DOT. PIXEL REMASTER ver.-
- FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER Pixel Figure Set
- FINAL FANTASY I-VI COLLECTION LENTICULAR SLEEVE
The collection is due out on May 31, 2023 on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and check below for more details about what to expect from these re-releases:
Classic "FINAL FANTASY" titles have been reborn through vivid 2D pixel graphics and the beautifully rearranged soundtrack.
Gameplay is improved with modernized UI, and extras such as a bestiary, illustration gallery and music player allow further immersion into the world of the game.
These games are newly developed remaster editions based on the original titles. Some of the changes and additional elements found in other remakes of these games are not included
- Universally updated 2D pixel graphics, including the iconic FINAL FANTASY character designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator.
- Beautifully rearranged soundtrack in a faithful FINAL FANTASY style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu.
- Improved gameplay, including modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more!
- Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.