Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection: FF1-6 on PS4, Switch for $75

Square Enix is bundling all six classic Final Fantasy games from the NES and SNES eras in one collectible package.

It's official: The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection is coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in a physical and collectible format. The all-in-one bundle includes Final Fantasy I - VI but the asking price is a bit steep at $75, which is the same price as the full collection on Steam. The physical editions are exclusive to the Square Enix Store so you'll want to pre-order ASAP to get a copy.

The games are due to ship in May 2023, which is really close to the planned June release date for Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix is offering a more expensive $260 Anniversary Edition that celebrates the franchise's 35th anniversary, complete with a physical copy of the game and a ton of extras like:

Set Contents: FINAL FANTASY I-VI COLLECTION game package

FINAL FANTASY I-VI PIXEL REMASTER -FF35th Anniversary Edition- GOODS BOX

FINAL FANTASY I～VI PIXEL REMASTER VINYL

The Art of FINAL FANTASY I-VI PIXEL REMASTER -FF DOT. PIXEL REMASTER ver.-

FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER Pixel Figure Set

FINAL FANTASY I-VI COLLECTION LENTICULAR SLEEVE

