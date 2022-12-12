All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EVGA is auctioning off its never-hit-the-market GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card to charity, currently priced at $13,100+ and it won't stop.

EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 prototype GPU being auctioned off for charity
Published Dec 12, 2022 5:22 PM CST
EVGA completely exited the graphics card business a few months ago now, right before the launch of NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and the launch of the new GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards were released... but, they still had some tricks up their sleeve.

The company chucked around some prototype EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 (For The Win) graphics cards to influencers and YouTubers, but that was all... they were never released to the market, and consumers simply couldn't -- and never will -- get their hands-on them. Until now, that is.

EVGA's prototype "next-gen" GPU (source: EVGA)
4

EVGA's prototype "next-gen" GPU (source: EVGA)

EVGA is now auctioning off a prototype "next-gen GPU" which is what would've been the EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 graphics card, with all proceeds from the auction going to charity -- in particular, St. Judes Children's Hospital -- supporting their research to find cures for life-threatening diseases, and more.

The auction will be ending in 6 days with a price of $13,100+ at the time... and I'm sure it will be much higher towards the end, but at the time of writing the listing wasn't available on eBay. I do love that EVGA calls it a "next-gen GPU" and proudly dons this on top of the card in replacement of the oversized "GeForce RTX" branding.

EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 prototype GPU being auctioned off for charity 02EVGA GeForce RTX 4090 FTW3 prototype GPU being auctioned off for charity 03

EVGA explains: Limited Edition EVGA Next Gen Video Card. 100% of proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Ships directly from EVGA. United States Only. This is a working card but is preproduction and sold as is. No warranty/returns.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

