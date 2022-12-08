Beloved Batman actor Kevin Conroy to play Dark Knight in new Suicide Squad game

Kevin Conroy will return for one last performance as the Caped Crusader in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in 2023.

Just last month, the world lost one of the most talented performers of all time. Kevin Conroy had passed away at 66, leaving behind an immortal legacy as the most renowned Batman voice actor of all time and an established theater actor. Now Rocksteady Studios pays tribute to Kevin Conroy by confirming he will return as Batman in the new Suicide Squad live game.

At The Game Awards, the developer announced that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would release on May 26, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game pits players as one of four anti-hero members of the Suicide Squad that have to fight corrupted versions of Justice League superheroes, including Superman, and the Dark Knight Batman, who are deranged and hellbent on annihilating the human race in creative ways.

The game will be a live service title with emphasis on online multiplayer and replayability, complete with in-game purchases.