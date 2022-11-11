Batman animated series voice actor Kevin Conroy passes away at 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice actor known for portraying Batman in dozens of shows, films, and games, has passed away at the age of 66.

Kevin Conroy has passed away, leaving behind one of the most immortal legacies of any voice actor on the planet. Over the span of multiple decades, Conroy delighted fans as the definitive voice of the Caped Crusader. Some would argue that he was Batman and no one else could come close.

Across his career, Conroy lent his voice to an absolutely incredible volume of works. Although he's best known for Batman, the truth is that Conroy was very prolific in theater in the 70s and 80s and starred in multiple TV shows, including the 1980s soap series Another World, as well as the war-themed Tour of Duty. Conroy was also a talented singer.

His VA stardom kicked off when he played Bruce Wayne in the beloved Batman: The Animated Series from the 1990s, which is still regarded as one of the best television shows ever made.

After that, history was made for nerds all across the globe. Conroy essentially donned the mask and became Batman. He went on to portray the dark knight in countless media, whether it be TV shows, animated films, or video games--Conroy played Batman in all of the Arkham games made by Rocksteady.

Batman game publisher Warner Bros. Games shared their condolences on Twitter:

"Warner Bros. Games is devastated by the passing of Kevin Conroy, the iconic voice of Batman in many of our game franchises, including Batman Arkham, Injustice, LEGO DC games, MultiVersus and many more."

Conroy's agent told TMZ that his passing was due to a long battle with cancer.

For a brief look at Kevin Conroy's life, be sure to check out his official website.