All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NVIDIA's generalist AI tech plays Minecraft, wins conference award

NVIDIA's generalist AI agent plays Minecraft, wins itself an Outstanding Datasets and Benchmarks Paper Award at the 2022 NeurIPS conference.

NVIDIA's generalist AI tech plays Minecraft, wins conference award
Published Nov 29, 2022 11:26 PM CST
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

NVIDIA's generalist AI agent has won itself an award for playing Minecraft, well, performing actions from written prompts, at the recent NeurIPS conference.

The AI agent won the Outstanding Datasets and Benchmarks Paper Award at the 2022 NeurIPS (Neural Information Processing Systems) conference, with NVIDIA researchers pumping a huge 730,000 videos of Minecraft from YouTube into training the MineDojo framework to play Minecraft.

NVIDIA's generalist AI tech plays Minecraft, wins conference award 03
3

We're talking over 2.2 billion words transcribed, 7000 stacked webpages from the Minecraft wiki, a huge 360,000 posts on Reddit, and 6.6 million comments on Reddit that described Minecraft gameplay to the AI agent crafted by NVIDIA researchers. The data allowed NVIDIA researchers to create a custom transformer model it calls MineCLIP, which uses video clips with specific in-game Minecraft activities.

Using this, someone can tell a MineDojo agent to do whatever they want in Minecraft using high-level natural language. This includes things like "find a desert pyramid" or something like "build a nether portal and enter it". After those commands are given, MineDogo will perform the instructions in a series of steps, inside of Minecraft. Very cool.

NVIDIA's generalist AI tech plays Minecraft, wins conference award 04
3

An award-winning paper titled "MINEDOJO: Building Open-Ended Embodied Agents with Internet-Scale Knowledge" was released in June 2022, with authors including Linxi Fan of NVIDIA and Guanzhi Wang, Yunfan Jiang, Ajay Mandlekar, Yuncong Yang, Haoyi Zhu, Andrew Tang, De-An Huang, Yuke Zhu, and Anima Anandkumar of various academic institutions.

NVIDIA explains: "While researchers have long trained autonomous AI agents in video-game environments such as StarCraft, Dota, and Go, these agents are usually specialists in only a few tasks. So NVIDIA researchers turned to Minecraft, the world's most popular game, to develop a scalable training framework for a generalist agent-one that can successfully execute a wide variety of open-ended tasks".

Buy at Amazon

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2.99
$2.99$2.99$2.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/29/2022 at 2:53 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:arstechnica.com, blogs.nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.