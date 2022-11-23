AMD Radeon RX 7900 series reference GPUs first, custom Navi 31: 1-2 weeks after

AMD will officially unleash its next-gen RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards on December 13, but we're hearing some new information on exactly how the launch will play out.

First, AMD will launch its reference model Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards on December 13, but the custom AIB models from partners like ASUS, MSI, SAPPHIRE, and others will launch 1-2 weeks later according to the latest from BoardChannel news.

Popular Now: Top Twitter executive leaves and takes a swing at Elon Musk and his new Twitter

2

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT cards

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

We've already heard and seen teases from ASUS, PowerColor, and SAPPHIRE for their custom Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards, but it seems that we'll see the custom designs in the weeks after December 13... perfect timing for Christmas.

AMD won't have many samples on-hand at launch, so it makes sense for the reference Radeon RX 7900 series from AMD in reference form first makes sense... especially keeping those $999 and $899 prices nice and sharp before the bigger and better custom cards launch with higher price tags attached.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards are expected to be available from AMD.com beginning December 13, 2022, and from leading board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, GIGABYTE, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX, and Yeston beginning mid-December. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has an SEP of $999 USD, while the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has a SEP of $899 USD.