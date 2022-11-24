With Witcher 3, CD Projekt shows games industry how to do a real next-gen update
The Witcher 3's next-gen upgrade adds a ton of new features and high-end updates to in-game performance and visuals on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
CD Projekt RED shows its peers how to do a real next-gen upgrade with The Witcher 3's impressively robust update.
New-gen game upgrades should be a lot more than simple visual upgrades--they should be more like The Witcher 3's upcoming re-release. CD Projekt RED has detailed the massive amount of added value that this upgrade brings to the core Witcher 3 experience, and many of the features actually help evolve and adapt the open-world RPG to a more modern day gaming market.
Apart from the significant visual upgrades on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which includes raytraced global illumination, optimized frame rates and FSR 2.0 / DLSS support, there's a bunch of great new additions that will improve gameplay.
These big updates include a quick cast feature that will make it so you "never have to go into the radial spell menu ever again," a new dedicated photo mode, and an awesome new map feature that lets you filter out the messy icons. There's also quest fixes that will retroactively unlock across all platforms, and cross-save/progression that will allow PC gamers to pick up and play their old save on a PS5, for example. The console versions even include the HD Reworked mod.
Check below for a full list of announced upgrades and changes in the Witcher 3's free next-gen upgrade, which is due out December 14, 2022.
- Raytraced global illumination
- Ray tracing ambient occlusion
- FSR 2.0 and DLSS support
- Dynamic resolution scaling
- SSR - Screen space reflection for "everything"
- New ultra+ visual settings for PC (added details to background characters, grass density)
- Dedicated photo mode
- New zoomed alternative camera mode that is closer to Geralt
- Two new modes: Performance and quality
- Series S - 60FPS perf mode, 30FPS quality mode
- PS5 and Xbox Series X quality mode has raytraced global illumination, SSR, FSR 2.0, dynamic resolution scaling
- Higher textures, closer to ultra preset
- PS5 DualSense - Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, nuanced impact of attacks
- New quick cast feature on PC and consoles, do not have to go to radial menu ever again - R2 actives macro pane where face buttons are assigned to spells
- Filters for in-game map for a "cleaner map"
- All grass and foliage assets have been re-worked
- Environment mesh changed to higher resolution, textures upgraded
- Integrated lots of mods on consoles, including HD Reworked
- Improved budgets for streaming of assets
- Additional modes for walking, more nuanced movement schemes--light pushes will walk slowly, optional sprint press
- Subtitle size scaling
- Lots of quest fixes, will work retroactively - Wolf school is fixed
- Pause during cutscenes
- Subs and dubs for simplified Chinese
- Hide mini map during exploration
- Netflix DLC quest alongside items and swords and armors
- Cross-save and cross-progression across PC, GOG.com, and consoles - Start on PC years ago, play on PS5, save will sync and can continue playing