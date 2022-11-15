Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo shows off driving ability alongside monster truck

So, does a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo share any similar characteristics to a monster truck? Even if you don't think so, Porsche simply points towards both vehicles when they're driving on dirt - with similar power-to-weight ratios, four-wheel steering, and off-the-line performance. Here is a video of the fun event:

Described as "chaotic fun," the Porsche was able to hold its own, well, until they approached a jump that only the monster truck could handle. The event took place at the 72,000-person capacity NRG Stadium in Texas. Porsche promotes the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo as a dual electric motor vehicle with five seats, adjustable air-sprung suspension, and a quiet ride for drivers.

Here is what Taycan driver Leh Keen thought after the experience:

"Cadillac Escalade V vs. Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat "It was like I was racing against a building. The size of the Monster Jam truck is staggering - it looks like it's hardly trying, but I glanced down and we're approaching three figure speeds, inside a stadium, on dirt. It's so agile, given its size, but for obvious reasons I kept well clear!"

Here is what monster truck driver Linsey Read said about the contest:

"He had to weave around me, so I had to trust he was staying well away. But from the reactions I'd say he did amazingly well to stay close to me - that Taycan can really shift! Driving a Monster Jam truck is a complete adrenaline rush - and it can really fly, which I was thankful for when I flew over Leh."