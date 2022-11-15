All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo shows off driving ability alongside monster truck

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo recently shared the same track as a Monster Jam monster truck... just because it's one hell of a marketing push.

Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo shows off driving ability alongside monster truck
Published Nov 15, 2022 7:05 PM CST
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

So, does a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo share any similar characteristics to a monster truck? Even if you don't think so, Porsche simply points towards both vehicles when they're driving on dirt - with similar power-to-weight ratios, four-wheel steering, and off-the-line performance. Here is a video of the fun event:

Described as "chaotic fun," the Porsche was able to hold its own, well, until they approached a jump that only the monster truck could handle. The event took place at the 72,000-person capacity NRG Stadium in Texas. Porsche promotes the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo as a dual electric motor vehicle with five seats, adjustable air-sprung suspension, and a quiet ride for drivers.

Here is what Taycan driver Leh Keen thought after the experience:

"Cadillac Escalade V vs. Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat "It was like I was racing against a building. The size of the Monster Jam truck is staggering - it looks like it's hardly trying, but I glanced down and we're approaching three figure speeds, inside a stadium, on dirt. It's so agile, given its size, but for obvious reasons I kept well clear!"

Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo shows off driving ability alongside monster truck 01
3

Here is what monster truck driver Linsey Read said about the contest:

"He had to weave around me, so I had to trust he was staying well away. But from the reactions I'd say he did amazingly well to stay close to me - that Taycan can really shift! Driving a Monster Jam truck is a complete adrenaline rush - and it can really fly, which I was thankful for when I flew over Leh."

Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo shows off driving ability alongside monster truck 03
3
Buy at Amazon

Monopoly: Monster Jam | Buy, Sell, Trade Iconic Monster Trucks

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$40.49
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2022 at 6:31 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:newsroom.porsche.com, monsterjam.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.