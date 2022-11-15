Clive Sutton's CS850R Mustang is an upgrade on an upgrade, pushing 847 bhp

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The CS850GT Ford Mustang wasn't fancy enough for Clive Sutton, as his CS850R is a track-centric version of the CS850GT Mustang...

Published Nov 15, 2022 11:21 PM CST
The fastest Ford Mustang a consumer could purchase, the CS850GT, was recently upgraded by Clive Sutton - and the CS850R packs on more for an already upgraded car. The CS850GT Mustang is the most powerful Mustang available in the UK, though that wasn't good enough for the Clive Sutton team.

The CS850R borrowed the 5.0-liter V8 engine from the base Ford Mustang but modified it with a bespoke Whipple supercharger, active exhaust system, and different intercooler. These changes helped take the increased whopping 847 horsepower - with 665 lb-ft. of torque - and spice it up further. The mechanical drive is improved with a new Torsen differential, so the car has significantly better traction under fast acceleration.

Inspiration from Shelby led the CS850R to feature a carbon fiber body kit, along with designed tweaks to improve the muscle car's aerodynamics. Although the car can travel on public roads, it's apparent that this beast was designed to tear up the track.

The CS850R was able to complete the Stig Lap in 1:22.3, ahead of what the CS850R (1:22.3), Shelby GT500 (1:30.0), and Roush Mustang (1:28.0) in previous test runs.

As Clive Sutton, founder and CEO of the namesake Mustang importer, said in a press statement:

"Our bespoke Mustang program is popular with customers looking for right-hand drive high-performance Mustangs that outperform almost anything else on the road. Customer feedback we've gathered from our GT Mustang enabled us to fine-tune our offering to deliver a quicker, better handling car that provides more driver feedback... and even more smiles!"

NEWS SOURCE:topgear.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

