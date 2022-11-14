Maserati Grecale SUV gets a special Barbie bespoke edition after partnership

Luxury automaker Maserati recently announced a partnership with the Mattel toy company. This new relationship will bring a Barbie theme for an ultra-limited edition of the Maserati Grecale Trofeo compact SUV - the 530-hp Barbie x Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV.

The SUV is powered by a 523 horsepower Nettuno twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Grecale accelerates 0-60 mph in just 3.6 seconds, with a maximum speed of 177 mph. The regular Grecale Trofeo trim starts at $102,500, though the Barbie x Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV is a whopping $330,000.

The exterior features Barbie's signature pink painted on the body, with an iridescent topcoat to help the paint job really pop. A specialized Barbie logo also is noticeable on the unique exterior.

Maserati added acid yellow accents that can be found around the vehicle's bumper, grille, and side vents. The interior features full-leather seats that are paired with pink leather accents throughout the SUV. Multiple touchscreens are available to control headlights, inside temperature, and other settings drivers and passengers want to control.

This unique Maserati is exclusive to the US market only. Any customer who makes a purchase through March 31, 2023, will lead Mattel to donate 10% of the sales price to the Barbie Dream Gap Project page on GoFundMe.

This is a promotional effort for a Barbie live-action film scheduled for release in July 2023. Maserati and Mattel are working on a second limited run of a different model, though we'll have to wait until 2023 to learn more.