All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

Prototype originally mistaken for Chevy Trax, but might be next-gen Trailblazer

Well, it's not a Chevrolet Trax crossover prototype, but very well could be a next-gen Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to reports.

Prototype originally mistaken for Chevy Trax, but might be next-gen Trailblazer
Published Nov 13, 2022 4:47 PM CST
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

A prototype crossover from General Motors was spotted with a camouflage wrap back in September. Initially identified as the 2024 Chevrolet Trax, it turns out the unidentified vehicle might actually be a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Prototype originally mistaken for Chevy Trax, but might be next-gen Trailblazer 01
4

The Trailblazer entered the Chinese auto market in 2019 but has recently excited China - as the 2023 Chevrolet Seeker will replace it overseas. However, the US market is expected to see a new vehicle sporting a traditional crossover shape that appears smaller than current versions of the Trailblazer.

Expect a familiar two-tiered headlight configuration with no wheel and door trim present on the prototype. Chevrolet also added some noticeable roof rails, perhaps to develop a model trim focused on the outdoors. The profile does appear to look like a Trailblazer, even though it does look smaller.

Prototype originally mistaken for Chevy Trax, but might be next-gen Trailblazer 03
4
Prototype originally mistaken for Chevy Trax, but might be next-gen Trailblazer 02
4

Both the Chevy Trax and modern Trailblazer models are affordable options in the crossover market. During Q3 2022, Chevrolet ranked No. 4 on the sales charts for subcompact crossovers, trailing behind the Volkswagen Taos, Honda HR-V, and Jeep Compass. The Trax is further down the list, and the current generation of the Trax is set to be discontinued before we see a 2023 model year - though who knows if GM does want to take it back to the drawing board.

I'd like to offer a quick shout-out to GM Authority for keeping an eye out for prototypes. In the initial report identifying the prototype as a Trax model, there were multiple references to how it has features like the Trailblazer line.

Buy at Amazon

Tee Luv Chevrolet Logo Hoodie - Officially Licensed Chevy Hooded Sweatshirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.97
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/13/2022 at 4:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gmauthority.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.