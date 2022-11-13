Prototype originally mistaken for Chevy Trax, but might be next-gen Trailblazer

A prototype crossover from General Motors was spotted with a camouflage wrap back in September. Initially identified as the 2024 Chevrolet Trax, it turns out the unidentified vehicle might actually be a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The Trailblazer entered the Chinese auto market in 2019 but has recently excited China - as the 2023 Chevrolet Seeker will replace it overseas. However, the US market is expected to see a new vehicle sporting a traditional crossover shape that appears smaller than current versions of the Trailblazer.

Expect a familiar two-tiered headlight configuration with no wheel and door trim present on the prototype. Chevrolet also added some noticeable roof rails, perhaps to develop a model trim focused on the outdoors. The profile does appear to look like a Trailblazer, even though it does look smaller.

Both the Chevy Trax and modern Trailblazer models are affordable options in the crossover market. During Q3 2022, Chevrolet ranked No. 4 on the sales charts for subcompact crossovers, trailing behind the Volkswagen Taos, Honda HR-V, and Jeep Compass. The Trax is further down the list, and the current generation of the Trax is set to be discontinued before we see a 2023 model year - though who knows if GM does want to take it back to the drawing board.

I'd like to offer a quick shout-out to GM Authority for keeping an eye out for prototypes. In the initial report identifying the prototype as a Trax model, there were multiple references to how it has features like the Trailblazer line.