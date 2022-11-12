All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bossi Van Conversions shows off its Artemis, modified Mercedes Sprinter van

Apparently converting vans designed for cargo or camping has become a more popular topic in the auto community - so check this one out.

Published Nov 12, 2022 6:45 AM CST   |   Updated Sat, Nov 12 2022 6:53 AM CST
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has its Sprinter Cargo Van that looks like a typical van - well, that was until family-owned Bossi Van Conversions tricked out a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter 170 4x4 van.

The Bossi Artemis conversion takes an affordable van and <a href="https://www.motortrend.com/features/bossi-artemis-2021-mercedes-sprinter-camper-van/" target="_blank"><strong>turns it into something truly special</strong></a> - things such as the LED lig
The Bossi Artemis conversion takes an affordable van and turns it into something truly special - things such as the LED light bar, electric awning, flood lights, roof rack, and ladder are all functional and aesthetically pleasing (All Images Courtesy of Motor Trend)

An Agile Off Road RIP (Ride Improvement Package) was installed on the demo van, designed to increase stability and comfort - and maximize the vehicle's usable suspension capability. Artemis included a heat and hot water system, solar panels, multiple batteries, solar panels, and a roof vent fan.

The inside of the van showcases custom cabinetry that is practical, while the wall panels and flooring were also custom upholstered.

The Artemis would sell for $240,000 - or the auto customization business can convert a customer's van for $110,000. Not surprisingly, other modified versions of Mercedes Sprinter vans tend to cost at least $150,000 - although featured with a wild variety of added amenities.

Speaking of Sprinter vans, in late October, around 125,000 units were recalled by Mercedes. The models from 2019 to 2022 had an issue with the parking pawl connected to the transmission - and the van could roll away while parked.

Multiple auto manufacturers have shown interest in camper vans to help drivers go and explore nature with some added amenities. Despite COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, apparently interest in camper vans - and similar models - remains relatively high.

NEWS SOURCE:motortrend.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

