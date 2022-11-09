Switch Online subscribers reach 36 million, grows by 4 million users

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are growing steadily and have now broken 36 million paid subscribers.

In a recent Q2 earnings Q&A with investors, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa gave updated numbers for the Switch Online service. According to Furukawa, total Switch Online has surpassed 36 million subscribers, up 4 million subscribers in the last three quarters.

"As of the end of September 2022, Nintendo Switch Online has more than 36 million paying members," Furukawa said in the brief.

Switch Online is seeing strong growth against its competitors. Switch Online currently has 11 million more subscribers than Xbox Game Pass, which is likely due to Switch Online's significant affordability. The Nintendo service is also just 9.4 million subscribers away from surpassing Sony's current PlayStation Plus numbers.

Furukawa notes that the surge in subscribers is due to online-enabled titles like Splatoon 3, which has become Nintendo's fastest-selling Switch game.

"There are some customers who do not renew after the expiration of the usage period. The number of members has increased due to an increase in the number of customers playing the game and the release of titles that support online play."

The Nintendo president says that more value will be added to the service in an attempt to attract more subscribers and keep the ones it already has. The Switch Online service offers access to a plethora of older retro games across multiple generations like NES and SNES, alongside Nintendo 64 and even Genesis games in a higher-priced Switch Online+ Expansion Pack tier.

Furukawa says the addition of Nintendo 64 games has attracted more users over to the Switch Online+ tier: