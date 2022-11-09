Switch Online subscribers reach 36 million, grows by 4 million users
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have reached 36 million as of Q2'23, beating Xbox Game Pass by 11 million and 9.4 million subscribers away from PS Plus.
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are growing steadily and have now broken 36 million paid subscribers.
In a recent Q2 earnings Q&A with investors, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa gave updated numbers for the Switch Online service. According to Furukawa, total Switch Online has surpassed 36 million subscribers, up 4 million subscribers in the last three quarters.
"As of the end of September 2022, Nintendo Switch Online has more than 36 million paying members," Furukawa said in the brief.
Switch Online is seeing strong growth against its competitors. Switch Online currently has 11 million more subscribers than Xbox Game Pass, which is likely due to Switch Online's significant affordability. The Nintendo service is also just 9.4 million subscribers away from surpassing Sony's current PlayStation Plus numbers.
Furukawa notes that the surge in subscribers is due to online-enabled titles like Splatoon 3, which has become Nintendo's fastest-selling Switch game.
"There are some customers who do not renew after the expiration of the usage period. The number of members has increased due to an increase in the number of customers playing the game and the release of titles that support online play."
The Nintendo president says that more value will be added to the service in an attempt to attract more subscribers and keep the ones it already has. The Switch Online service offers access to a plethora of older retro games across multiple generations like NES and SNES, alongside Nintendo 64 and even Genesis games in a higher-priced Switch Online+ Expansion Pack tier.
Furukawa says the addition of Nintendo 64 games has attracted more users over to the Switch Online+ tier:
"Also, regarding the Nintendo Switch Online + additional pack that started service last year, however, due to the addition of Nintendo 64 titles, etc., the percentage of total subscribers is gradually increasing.
"Nintendo Switch Online is a service that allows consumers to play Nintendo Switch for a long time. Therefore, we are considering various initiatives, including the enhancement of service content.
"As I mentioned in the presentation, we have long-term relationships with our customers through their Nintendo Accounts. We aim to maintain good relationships with our customers. Nintendo Switch Online follows this basic strategy. We see this as an initiative to ensure that consumers can enjoy Nintendo Switch for many years to come.