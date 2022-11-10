320,000 Lego bricks used to create 1:1 replica of the Ford F-150 Lightning truck

To commemorate Ford's launch of the F-150 Lightning Lariat this year, the Legoland Florida Resort had a special idea in mind. A full 1:1 replica was created with 320,740 Lego bricks and took a team of 15 Master Builders 1,600 hours. The full build weighed in at 3,730 pounds.

The design team used a honeycomb-like structure to prevent the Lego blocks from collapsing due to the weight - much of the total weight is the steel frame inside the structure. The use of CAD programs and other design software helped design the Lego truck's curves and contours. Even the headlights and rear lights are functional, with the team clearly taking a realistic approach to developing their Lego model of the electric truck.

Lego's Master Builder is an actual position with a salary, reserved for a select few model designers and creative minds. One of their objectives is to create massive Lego builds for retail display or public events with heavy foot traffic to draw attention. The team is tasked with developing elaborate builds that seem impossible - and shouldn't be possible - just to show what can be done with Lego blocks.

Take a look at the complicated assembly process of the Lego F-150 Lightning truck:

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lego design will have a permanent home in front of Ford Driving School at the Legoland Florida Resort. Considering the number of bricks required, and the total number of man hours, it's great that the Lego truck will stick around for a while.