PlayStation LEGO set leaked, coming in Holiday 2026 with $160 price tag

Sony and LEGO will reportedly release a new PlayStation 1 LEGO set priced at $160 during the Holiday 2026 season, more than an actual working PS1.

PlayStation LEGO set leaked, coming in Holiday 2026 with $160 price tag
TL;DR: Sony and LEGO are reportedly collaborating on a PlayStation 1 LEGO set featuring 1,911 pieces and at least one original-style controller, expected to launch in Holiday 2026 for $160. This set is smaller and cheaper than previous console LEGO sets but pricier than the PlayStation Classic mini console.

Sony and LEGO are reportedly teaming up to release a set based on the original PlayStation console from 1994.

PlayStation LEGO set leaked, coming in Holiday 2026 with $160 price tag 12
2

A new specialty PlayStation LEGO set has reportedly been unearthed by renowned leaker on Instagram. The set itself is modeled after the first PlayStation system released in the 90s and will come with at least one controller. PlayStation LEGO set leaked, coming in Holiday 2026 with $160 price tag

The design of the PS1 is somewhat straightforward, with the main contours coming from the controller, which may be the OG non-analog controllers and not the DualShock revisions released later.

The leak says that the PlayStation LEGO set will clock in at 1,911 pieces, well under the Atari 2600 (2,532 pieces) and the Nintendo Entertainment System (2,646). The price will be lower than those sets, though, with the PlayStation version expected to retail for $160 with a release during the Holiday 2026 season.

Neither Sony nor LEGO have revealed the PlayStation set, and users can currently get a real working PlayStation 1 console from eBay cheaper than the novelty replica.

In fact, at this price, the PS1 LEGO set is actually more expensive than the working PlayStation Classic mini console that Sony released in 2018. That little emulation system retailed for $100, and was quickly discounted throughout the holidays, as the system proved to be unpopular because of its lackluster selection of games.

LEGO's collaboration with Sony extends to the Horizon Adventures game, which stylizes Sony's Horizon franchise in the LEGO universe with brick-based graphics.

Interestingly enough, someone has already submitted a fully-made PlayStation 1 replica over on the LEGO Ideas submissions page, and that build actually got nearly 9,000 supporters.

News Sources:instagram.com and videogameschronicle.com

