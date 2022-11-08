Intel NUC 13 Extreme 'Raptor Canyon' PC supports triple-slot GPUs

Intel has unleashed its next-gen NUC 13 Extreme system, which features the company's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs as well as support for huge triple-slot, 12-inch-long graphics cards for the ultimate in performance in a small package.

The company is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of launching the NUC (Next Unit of Computing) with the new Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit and Intel NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element, with their powers combined, making for the most powerful Intel NUC ever built.

8

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

Intel has optimized the thermal design inside of the new NUC 13 Extreme PC, with "off-the-charts" performance and never-before-seen features. We have a redesigned chassis that optimizes airflow in order to reduce noise and throttling during heavy workloads (gaming, creative content, and more). All of this, is within the tiny package that the NUC 13 Extreme arrives in.

The new Intel NUC 13 Extreme can be configured with a monster Intel Core i9 processor offering 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores (32 threads of CPU power in total) at up to an incredible 5.8GHz max Turbo CPU frequency. Inside, the new Intel NUC 13 Extreme supports up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory, a full PCIe 5.0 x16 slot that supports up to a huge triple-slot, 12-inch-long graphics card.

Intel's new NUC 13 Extreme PC in all its small, but damn powerful glory

Storage-wise, Intel is providing support for up to 3 x PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs (in M.2 2280 form factor), enthusiast-grade 10GbE networking that's also joined by 2.5GbE networking... oh, and we can't forget Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and 6 x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports on the back of the Intel NUC 13 Extreme PC.

Brian McCarson, Intel Vice President and General Manager of the Intel NUC Group explains: "This year marks the 10-year anniversary for our impressive lineup of Intel NUC products, and the Intel NUC 13 Extreme (code named Raptor Canyon) is an excellent representation of how far we've come. Our first ever NUC demonstrated a breakthrough in the miniaturization of a small desktop PC into an ultra-small PC form factor".

He continued: "While much larger than our tiniest mini-PC, our latest Intel NUC 13 Extreme sets a new bar for how to pack stellar gaming performance in a form factor that is 70% smaller than a typical 50L gaming tower. Along with the epic performance you expect from an Intel NUC product, we also deliver exceptional product quality and feature density in a completely modular and customizable design".

Intel's new NUC 13 Extreme will be launching in China towards the end of the year while dropping into other countries in "early 2023". Pricing will kick off at $1179 to $1549 for the Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit, while you'll be looking at $760 to $1100 for the Intel NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element (depending on the configuration).