All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Grand Theft Auto publisher pledges more support for Microsoft-Activision merger

Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive has no concerns about the $68.7 billion Microsoft-Activision merger, says 'this business is fragmented'

Grand Theft Auto publisher pledges more support for Microsoft-Activision merger
Published Nov 8, 2022 4:29 PM CST
1 minute & 58 seconds read time

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive pledges more support for the Microsoft-Activision merger.

Grand Theft Auto publisher pledges more support for Microsoft-Activision merger 2
2

In a recent interview with CNBC, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick gives a frank response to the Microsoft-Activision merger: "We have no concerns."

Zelnick says that Take-Two Interactive was contacted by worldwide regulators concerning the megaton $68.7 billion Microsoft-Activision merger, and that the company itself didn't have any issues with the combination.

"Yes, the regulators did call the company. We told them we had no concerns."

"The acquisition doesn't change our plans. We don't really feel the competitive landscape is meaningfully affected in the event that merger goes through. It's hard to say what will happen at this point."

"If you asked me when it was first announced I would have said I would have said I thought it was about a 90% of it being approved. Now it might be less."

Zelnick was then asked if there were any companies who "complained to Washington that this deal should not be approved," and the Take-Two CEO replied:

"Well there's one big company that is [complaining]."

Zelnick wouldn't name the company, but it is likely to be Sony Interactive Entertainment, who has been the most vocally opposed to the Microsoft-Activision merger.

"Generally speaking, I don't think people are particularly concerned because this remains a fragmented business. After all, we just did a very big merger and it was approved, and we think that was the right thing," Zelinick said.

These brief comments echo what Zelnick told TheWrap just last month, saying that the merger is good for Take-Two.

"We're certainly of the belief that it's a good thing for Microsoft and the industry. We're in favor.

"This is a highly fragmented business. There's plenty of room for creativity to grow around. Microsoft is an ally of ours and if this makes their business more powerful, we think that is good for us."

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $33.22
CAD $33.22CAD $18.70CAD $18.70
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/8/2022 at 4:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.