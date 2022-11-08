All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Kia working on prototype truck that reportedly draws inspiration from Mohave SUV

Kia is working on a pickup truck that the Korean automaker's Mohave SUV reportedly helped inspire - but who knows when (or if?) it becomes available.

Published Nov 8, 2022 4:34 AM CST
Automaker Kia is working on prototype pickup trucks, and one has been spotted out in the wild in Korea. Both kia_club_official and Bobaedream were quick to the news and pictures:

Obviously, details about the truck remain scarce, with Kia keeping quiet. We honestly aren't even sure if this was an electric prototype. It does look like Kia's Mohave SUV is now sharing the same front end as this secret truck. Despite a hood cover, the truck's LED headlights also appear to be borrowed from the Mohave.

Similarly, the front doors, mirrors, and A-frame could be from the Mohave - but the pickup truck will need its own designs for the cab and rear doors.

The electric pickup truck assembly will occur in the United States. The Korean company will cater EVs for their regional markets - the US enjoys trucks and SUVs, so Kia will focus on building those here. Kia wants to launch 14 different EV models by 2027, and those plans include a couple of EV pickup trucks. The news was presented during Kia's 2022 CEO Investor Day event earlier this year. It was a chance for Kia to outline its long-term business and vehicle strategy until 2030 to investors.

Of course, Kia has an advantage from Hyundai, its parent company, which already has experience in the EV market. The parent company also has ambitious goals, aiming for upwards of 7% of the worldwide EV market share - or 1.87M units sold - by the end of the decade. Neither brand has put a dedicated focus on truck production, so let's see what they can do.

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

