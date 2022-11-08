Kia working on prototype truck that reportedly draws inspiration from Mohave SUV

Automaker Kia is working on prototype pickup trucks, and one has been spotted out in the wild in Korea. Both kia_club_official and Bobaedream were quick to the news and pictures:

Obviously, details about the truck remain scarce, with Kia keeping quiet. We honestly aren't even sure if this was an electric prototype. It does look like Kia's Mohave SUV is now sharing the same front end as this secret truck. Despite a hood cover, the truck's LED headlights also appear to be borrowed from the Mohave.

Similarly, the front doors, mirrors, and A-frame could be from the Mohave - but the pickup truck will need its own designs for the cab and rear doors.

The electric pickup truck assembly will occur in the United States. The Korean company will cater EVs for their regional markets - the US enjoys trucks and SUVs, so Kia will focus on building those here. Kia wants to launch 14 different EV models by 2027, and those plans include a couple of EV pickup trucks. The news was presented during Kia's 2022 CEO Investor Day event earlier this year. It was a chance for Kia to outline its long-term business and vehicle strategy until 2030 to investors.

Of course, Kia has an advantage from Hyundai, its parent company, which already has experience in the EV market. The parent company also has ambitious goals, aiming for upwards of 7% of the worldwide EV market share - or 1.87M units sold - by the end of the decade. Neither brand has put a dedicated focus on truck production, so let's see what they can do.